Internal investigation launched after deputy's comments about rape case

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office has launched an internal investigation into a deputy over comments made while responding to a report of a rape.

It happened in March 2018. Deputy Matthew Myers is heard on audio from bodycam footage saying, “To me, none of this sounds legit” while discussing the investigation with a fellow deputy.

The deputies responded after a woman said a man broke into her bedroom and raped her before leaving the home.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood released the following statement regarding the incident:

"The comments in the video are disturbing, and as soon as we learned of them, we opened an internal investigation into the matter. We will conduct a thorough review. All crime victims deserve empathy from law enforcement, and that’s especially true for survivors of rape and sexual abuse."