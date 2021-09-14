Inspiration4 crew gears up for historic launch on Wednesday

Just one day before the Inspiration4 team prepares to make history, the crew of four held a briefing and talked about launch day activities and took questions from the public.

The crew started the briefing by discussing some of the things they have done to prepare for Wednesday.

This week, they did a dry run of Wednesday's launch activities.

They spent many months and hours learning how to fly the Crew Dragon capsule and doing simulations like getting suited up and doing a 30-hour test inside the capsule.



"We are doing everything for the first time. We are writing a couple of them, breaking a couple of them that NASA used to demand. Well, we get to kind of do things our own way," said Chris Sembroksi.



A CEO, cancer survivor, engineer and professor are all writing new rules for space travel. Each of them is bringing something different to the space table.

"To assemble a very inspiring crew who all have so many amazing qualities and contribute so many interesting firsts to this mission has been accomplished," Isaacman said.