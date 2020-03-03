Infant son of Orlando’s viral ‘TikTok Dad’ finally leaves the NICU

The Seminole County firefighter and dad who went viral on TikTok for dancing while his infant son was in the NICU, says his baby boy Dylan is home.

Chris Askew went viral on the social media app TikTok for dancing and posting every day until Dylan left the neo-natal intensive care unit at Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies.

Dylan, who was born two months premature, is finally home after 50 days in the hospital.

The first video, shot in the laundry room, received more than 500,000 views within the first day and continued to dance and post a video every day. His videos now have more than five million views, and Askew said he’s received a lot of messages from the videos.

“I’ve gotten so many messages from people that have not been in that situation and really that’s the motivation I’m having right now of keeping this going... is because I’ve had people say they’ve lost their child in the NICU, but this is the first time they’ve smiled since then,” Askew said.

Askew danced with staff in the operating room, on the Amway Center, UCF’s school mascot and more.

He danced until Baby Dylan was strong enough to leave the hospital, which he did Monday.

"Thank you @winniehospital! After 47 dances and 50 days later you made our family whole again!! Thank you to everyone who followed us on this journey and supported us! 🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️❤️" Askew wrote on Facebook.