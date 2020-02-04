Orlando dad dances on Tik Tok for infant son being treated in NICU

A central Florida father is racking up views on Tik Tok for his crazy dance moves in honor of his baby Dylan who is being treated in the NICU.

Chris Askew has been a Seminole County firefighter for 14 years and is a regular poster on the social media app Tik Tok. But recent videos of him dancing in spots all over Orlando have him gaining adoring fans.

Little Dylan was born in January, 2 months premature, after his wife had a partial placenta abruption. Dylan is now fighting for his life in the neo-natal intensive care unit at Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies.

MORE NEWS: Baby defies doctors by waking up after 5-day coma, smiles at daddy

For every day that Dylan is in the hospital, Askew decided to make a video of himself dancing as a way to countdown until his baby boy is home.

Askew's Day 1 video was shot in the laundry room at the Ronald McDonald House. He has continued posting videos each day, including one where he's dancing with his fellow firefighters and with the Orlando Magic dancers. Each video is captioned, "Dancing till my son leaves the NICU."

Advertisement

In the past 28 days, the dancing dad has reached over 5 million views!

Askew tells FOX 35 News that he's blown away by the attention. He's received messages from countless families, including one who lost their child recently in the NICU and told him, "this is the first time they have smiled since."

"So many families need help and positive reinforcement to help them through these tough times."

Little Dylan is doing well in the hospital and gaining weight. He is expected to be released within the next few weeks.

Until then, Askew says, "I won’t ever stop making videos."