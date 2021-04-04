In-person Easter services return to Florida as more are vaccinated

Churches across Florida are getting ready for Easter Sunday services.

This time last year, First Baptist staff in Lake County were setting up their parking lot for services. All the parishioners were sitting in their cars. The COVID-19 pandemic caused the church to hold a drive-in Easter service at the time. More than 260 cars were there.

This year, everything will be indoors as First Baptist Church credits recent vaccine efforts. Church leaders say that people can be back in their cars but there will also be opportunities to watch from home for those who want to feel safe. In addition, there will be a masked area for those who feel more comfortable attending in person that way.

"We're so excited to be back in person. We had worship services last night, worship this morning -- just kind of getting back to normal. We have a masked area for those who feel more comfortable with that. But we're excited to be back in-person," staff told FOX 35.

