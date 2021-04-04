When will the 80s return to Central Florida?

Happy Easter, Central Florida!

The region has a pleasant and mostly sunny day ahead with temperatures ranging from the low-70s along the coast and mid-70s across the interior. Winds will be lighter Sunday afternoon with dry conditions.

Temperatures across the country look picture perfect as well: Sunny and the 70s across the southeast.

If you are planning on heading to the beach, a friendly reminder that there is a high risk for rip currents at all area beaches until this evening. Entering the surf is not recommended, but if you do swim, make sure you do so near a lifeguard.

If you are heading to the theme parks, don't forget your sunscreen. The UV index remains very high this afternoon.

A big warm-up is on the way this week. Central Florida will be seasonal at 80 degrees on Monday and warming up to the upper-80s by the end of the week.

Enjoy your lovely Easter Sunday.

