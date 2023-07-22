Photos show devastating aftermath of Winter Park house fire

article

A Winter Park home was destroyed by an electric fire early Saturday morning, according to fire crews.

Pictures show the devastating aftermath of the fire that happened on Castle Ct in Winter Park around 5:40 a.m. Saturday morning.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Credit: Norm Rayburn

Units from the Seminole County Fire Department responded to the scene after the occupants were alerted by smoke alarms in the home.

The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical, crews said.

No injuries were reported.