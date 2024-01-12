Iconic juice stand set to open in Orlando this month will pay homage to the area's citrus industry

Orlando residents will soon have another place to grab either their coffee, ice cream or brewery fix.

After two years of construction, an iconic juice stand is set to open to the public on Jan. 22 at the corner of Princeton and Orange Blossom Trail.

Popular local businesses, Foxtail Coffee Co., Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream, and Ravenous Pig Brewery will offer juice stand guests some of their sought-after menu items, right in the heart of The Packing District.

Orlando's new Iconic Juice Stand

The juice stand will be a replica of a stand from the early Dr. Phillips citrus operations and will serve as a landmark to The Packing District and pay homage to the area's historic citrus district.

The development team consciously repurposed numerous existing structures in The Packing District, aiming to honor the buildings of the past while embracing the future.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held outside the stand Friday morning.