New video shows moments man allegedly fires gun outside DeLand bar

The Brief A DeLand man is charged after firing a shot during a bar dispute over a $5 drink. The bullet struck part of the building but no one was injured. Police want the bar to close earlier and add security amid ongoing investigations.



New surveillance footage shows the moment a man walked up to another outside a DeLand bar and allegedly pulled the trigger in a shooting police say stemmed from a $5 drink dispute.

What we know:

A man identified as 37-year-old Calvin Gilbert is facing attempted first-degree murder charges after a shooting outside McCabe’s Bar in DeLand. The alleged incident, captured on surveillance footage, began with an argument over a $5 beer, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported, but the bullet struck a refrigerated area frequently used by bartenders. This is the second shooting at the same bar in a month.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said whether Gilbert has entered a plea or if he has legal representation.

The backstory:

The altercation reportedly began when Gilbert asked the victim to repay him for a drink. Surveillance shows him briefly leaving the scene, then returning, confronting the man, and firing a single shot after throwing a drink. Authorities said the bullet struck the structure, not the victim, but came dangerously close to staff areas.

Big picture view:

This is the second shooting at McCabe’s within weeks—raising significant safety concerns for police and prompting a broader review of bar operations downtown. In the earlier case, a man died and a bartender was injured, intensifying scrutiny over the bar's hours and security practices.

What they're saying:

Surveillance video released by police appears to show Gilbert leaving the scene, only to return moments later. One camera angle shows a drink being thrown. According to witnesses, Gilbert then raised a weapon and fired once.

"It’s just ridiculous to think that it ended up in a person nearly losing their life," DeLand Police Chief Jason Umberger said. "Our primary concern is public safety."

Police are now calling for changes to bar operations. Currently, McCabe’s can stay open until 2 a.m., but authorities say they’ve asked property managers to push the closing time back to 10 or 11 p.m.

"They have been very cooperative with us, and I believe that they will follow through," Umberger said.

What's next:

The city has contacted the state to review McCabe’s alcohol license, but no decision has been made. FOX 35 reached out to the property manager and their attorney, both of whom declined comment. The state has yet to respond regarding the license review.

Police say Gilbert could face additional charges related to the shot that struck the building. The investigation remains ongoing.

