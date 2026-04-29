ICON Park adds chaperone policy after teen takeover chaos, arrests

The Brief ICON Park has implemented a new chaperone policy after a "teen takeover" brought more than 1,000 kids to the amusement park, ending in fights, arrests, and 2 deputies hurt. What is the new policy? Kids 17 and younger must have a parent or guardian (21+) with them to enter and stay at ICON Park. One chaperone can accompany up to 6 kids into ICON Park – and must stay with them during their entire visit. ICON Park warned that parents and guardians may be held legally liable for the actions of minors under their supervision.



ICON Park has implemented a new chaperone policy – requiring adult supervision for minors – after more than 1,000 kids swarmed the Orlando amusement park last weekend, ending in numerous fights and arrests.

Two Orange County deputies were hurt and hospitalized while intervening to help break up those fights. Those deputies have since been released and are expected to be OK.

What is ICON Park's new chaperone policy?

Teens 17 and younger must be accompanied by a parent, guardian or chaperone who is 21 or older to enter and stay on property.

Chaperons can accompany up to six (6) guests 17 and younger – and must stay with them for the entire duration of their stay.

"ICON Park does not assume responsibility or liability for unattended minors. Parents, guardians, and chaperones may be held legally liable for the actions of the minors under their supervision," read a statement.

What they're saying:

"ICON Park always has the safety of our guests and employees top of mind. We are committed to keeping ICON Park a place where guests of all ages can come and enjoy all we have to offer" - ICON Park, prepared statement

"We are aware of a growing pattern of large, organized gatherings at entertainment destinations, and we are taking a proactive approach to ensure these environments remain welcoming for everyone" - Commissioner Mike Scott

The backstory:

A "teen takeover" event at ICON Park brought more than 1,000 teens to the Orlando amusement park on Saturday, April 25, 2026, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said numerous fights broke out amongst the teens, which deputies had to step in and break up.

Nine teenagers were arrested on various charges, including battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting, affray, and trespassing.

Two deputies were hurt, taken to the hospital, and released. Those two deputies are expected to be OK, the sheriff's office said.