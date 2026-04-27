Icon Park takeover: 9 arrests, 2 deputies hurt after 1,000+ teens swarm Orlando amusement park

The Brief More than a thousand teenagers swarmed ICON Park on International Drive over the weekend, part of an apparent "takeover' event. Orange County deputies said numerous fights broke out, which deputies had to break up. Two deputies were hurt, but are expected to be OK. Nine people were arrested. Charges ranged from battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, affray, and trespassing, OCSO said.



More than 1,000 teenagers descended on ICON Park over the weekend – allegedly part of a social media "takeover" event – leading to numerous fights and arrests, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Two deputies were hurt trying to

Two deputies were hurt attempting to break up those fights and taken to the hospital, the sheriff’s office said. Both were treated, released, and are expected to be OK, a spokesperson said.

Nine people were arrested. The sheriff’s office did not release individual charges for those arrested, but said they ranged from battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting officer with violence, resisting officer without violence, affray, and trespassing after receiving a warning.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the agency was "aware" that there was some sort of event planned for Saturday evening, April 25, at ICON Park, an amusement park along International Drive – and that several deputies were assigned there.

By 7:30 p.m., more than 1,000 teenagers were at ICON park, resulting in "several fights" happening, the sheriff’s office said.

What they're saying:

FOX 35 reached out to representatives for ICON Park. We did not receive a response.