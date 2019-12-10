ICE agent removes people from Orlando home, federal investigators execute search warrant, spokesperson says

article

On Tuesday morning, several federal investigators served a search warrant at a home at the corner of Gore Street and Parramore Avenue.

The Public Affairs Officer for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement tells FOX 35 News that this search is not terrorism-related and does not have anything to do with what happened in Pensacola last week. ICE's spokesperson says it is part of an ongoing Homeland Security Investigation.

Several people were taken out of the home and questioned. Several boxes were also removed from the home. ICE agent filled two vans full of people from the home and took them from the property. The public affairs officer told FOX 35 News that she was not at liberty to say if they were detained or under arrest.

One neighbor said several people live in the two-story home and when the windows are open, you can see sets of bunk beds inside the bedrooms. Uniform-type shirts could be seen hanging from the back fence. Several pairs of black shoes were lying by the back door. When ICE agents left around 1 p.m., the man who owns the home would not open the door to talk to a FOX 35 News reporter.

