Woman killed, another hurt in wrong-way crash on I-4 in Winter Park: FHP

Stream FOX 35 News for live traffic updates

Troopers have shut down a portion of Interstate 4 following a deadly, wrong-way crash Tuesday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes at the Lee Road exit in Winter Park.

A 32-year-old Davenport woman was driving in the wrong direction on I-4 East when her Nissan Altima collided head-on with a Kia Optima, troopers said in a news release. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Optima – a 50-year-old Orlando woman – was rushed to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

All eastbound lanes are currently blocked in the area. The express lanes in the area, however, remain open.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.