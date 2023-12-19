Expand / Collapse search

Woman killed, another hurt in wrong-way crash on I-4 in Winter Park: FHP

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 8:41AM
Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Troopers have shut down a portion of Interstate 4 following a deadly, wrong-way crash Tuesday morning. 

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes at the Lee Road exit in Winter Park.

A 32-year-old Davenport woman was driving in the wrong direction on I-4 East when her Nissan Altima collided head-on with a Kia Optima, troopers said in a news release. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Optima – a 50-year-old Orlando woman – was rushed to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Chopper video: Deadly crash shuts down I-4

All eastbound lanes are currently blocked in the area. The express lanes in the area, however, remain open. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 