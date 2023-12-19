Charges dropped against former Seminole County deputy accused of touching woman during traffic stop

Charges have been dropped against a Seminole County sheriff’s deputy who’d been accused of inappropriately touching a woman during a traffic stop.

Andrew Bergkvist was facing charges of sexual battery and false imprisonment, but the State Attorney’s Office told FOX 35 News that a lack of physical evidence meant they couldn’t prove the crimes beyond a reasonable doubt.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office says Bergkvist is still terminated, even though the charges were dropped. In Bergkvist’s final discipline letter, the Sheriff explained that even though, at the time, his charges were still pending.

"Your behavior reflects poorly on our organization, brings discredit not only to you but also to your fellow employees, and undermines the public trust."