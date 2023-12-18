onePULSE Foundation hands memorial for Pulse victims over to City of Orlando

The onePULSE Foundation sent a letter to donors on Monday informing them that the foundation's board has voted to dissolve their organization. It said it would be the final email sent from the foundation, and all future emails would come from the City of Orlando.

The city took ownership of the Pulse site with the goal of creating a permanent memorial for the victims of the mass shooting on June 12, 2016. Since then, Mayor Dyer has met with members of the onePULSE Foundation Board to understand the impacts of the organization’s dissolution and learn more about the work done to date on the memorial, the email stated.

The board agreed to share memorial design work and provided an overview of its initiatives with the city.

"Looking ahead, Mayor Dyer believes the best approach to creating a memorial at the Pulse site is for the City of Orlando to lead the process. To do this, the City of Orlando will establish the Orlando United Pulse Memorial Fund," onePULSE said. "The City of Orlando remains committed to working with the families of the victims and the survivors to ensure that the memorial honors the lives taken, those impacted by the tragedy and pays tribute to the resiliency of Orlando."

According to the foundation, the city is finalizing a process for engaging and communicating with victims’ families, survivors, and first responders.