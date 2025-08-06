National Hurricane Center: Disturbance off Florida coast could become tropical depression

The Brief The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a weak low-pressure area east of Florida that could slowly develop. Conditions may become favorable, with a tropical depression possible by the weekend. Florida can expect increased rain and thunderstorms through the weekend.



The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring a disturbance off Florida's coast that could potentially develop.

On Wednesday morning, forecasters reported that a weak low-pressure area has formed from a surface trough several hundred miles off the southeastern coast of the U.S. – east of Florida.

It is currently producing only limited showers and thunderstorms. Development is expected to be slow over the next few days.

Environmental conditions may become more favorable later, and a tropical depression could form by this weekend. The chances of development are 10% over the next two days and 40% over the next seven days.

Will the disturbance impact Florida?

Local perspective:

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner says the disturbance will keep rain chances elevated across Florida, with a daily risk of thunderstorms through the weekend.

