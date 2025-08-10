Windermere juveniles arrested after fleeing police in stolen truck, officials say

The Brief Two juveniles were arrested early Sunday in Windermere after fleeing from officers, stealing a pickup truck and ramming two patrol vehicles. Police said the suspects attempted to enter multiple vehicles along Lake Butler Boulevard and were found with possible stolen property linked to other cases in Orange County. No injuries were reported, though two police vehicles sustained minor damage, and charges are pending.



Two juveniles were taken into custody early Sunday after police said they fled from officers, stole a pickup truck and rammed two patrol vehicles during a pursuit.

What we know:

According to Windermere Police Chief Dave Ogden, officers spotted two suspicious males walking near Lake Butler Boulevard around 4:05 a.m. When officers attempted to make contact, the suspects ran in different directions, prompting assistance from Ocoee police, a K-9 unit and an Orange County Sheriff’s Office helicopter.

CREDIT: Windermere Police Department

During the search, one suspect entered an unlocked pickup truck with the keys inside and tried to flee, but became trapped at a dead end, police said. He then used the truck to ram a Windermere patrol car and an Ocoee police vehicle before getting stuck and being arrested. The second suspect was located later and taken into custody without incident.

Officers recovered the stolen pickup and other property believed to be linked to cases in Orange County. Investigators said the suspects also attempted to enter several vehicles along Lake Butler Boulevard.

No officers or residents were injured, though the two police vehicles sustained minor damage.

The juveniles were booked into the Juvenile Detention Center, and charges are pending.