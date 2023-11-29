I-4 driver killed after being thrown from truck after crash in Deltona: FHP

Westbound traffic on Interstate 4 in Deltona has reopened following a deadly crash that led to major traffic delays for hours Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. on I-4 at exit 108 (Dirksen Drive), according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

In a news release, troopers said a 25-year-old Casselberry man was traveling in a Ford Ranger when, for unknown reasons, he lost control of the truck and ran off the road where it overturned.

He was thrown from the truck and pronounced dead at the scene.

After the truck overturned, it continued traveling southwest across the I-4 westbound entrance ramp from Dirksen Drive and collided with a guardrail.

The crash remains under investigation.