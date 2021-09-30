Hurricane Sam grows stronger; Tropical Storm Victor to become hurricane this weekend

Two named storms are currently swirling in the Atlantic: Hurricane Sam and Tropical Storm Victor.

Hurricane Sam has maintained its powerful Category 4 status as it moves northeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

TRACK THE TROPICS: Visit the FOX 35 Storm Team Hurricane Center for the latest tropical weather outlook and more

"On the forecast track, the core of Sam will continue to pass well to the northeast of the northern Leeward Islands this morning, and pass to the east of Bermuda early Saturday," the National Hurricane Center said. "Some fluctuations in intensity are expected during the next couple of days, but Sam is forecast to remain a major hurricane through Saturday, with more significant weakening anticipated later in the weekend."

While Sam is not expected to impact land, forecasters do warn that east coast beaches could see strong rip currents this weekend caused by the system.

Tropical Storm Victor is moving toward the west-northwest and additional strengthening is forecast. Victor could become a hurricane on Friday, the NHC said, but weakening trend is expected to begin over the weekend.

Victor is not expected to be any threat to the U.S.

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for live radar, severe weather alerts, and daily forecast reports on your phone

The next name on the storm list is ‘Wanda,’ finishing off the list of 2021 Atlantic tropical system names. At this point, forecasters will need to use the alternate list of names. In the past, the Greek alphabet was used but this was changed this year.

There have been 20 named storms during the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. NOAA previously predicted 15 to 21 named storms are possible this season, with seven to ten becoming hurricanes and three to five of those becoming major hurricanes, meaning Category 3 or higher.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates throughout hurricane season.