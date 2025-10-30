Over 3,000 pounds in supplies sent for Jamaica hurricane relief

The Brief Project DYNAMO is sending over 3,000 hurricane relief supplies to Jamaica on Thursday. The U.S. Department of State has deployed a Disaster Assistance Response Team to Jamaica. Four people reportedly died from the effects of Hurricane Melissa in Saint Elizabeth Parish, Jamaica.



More than 3,000 pounds of critical supplies are being sent to Jamaica on Thursday through the efforts of Project DYNAMO – a non-profit organization that provides rescue, aid and assistance in crisis zones around the world.

Aid to Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa

What we know:

Project DYNAMO – a veteran-led, donor-funded non-profit – said it had an "overwhelming" amount of relief supplies donated that exceeded flight capacities, so they're updating their plans to include multiple aircrafts.

Over 3,000 pounds of MREs, water purification systems, medical kits and hygiene items are set to be delivered from Key West into Jamaica, Project DYNAMO said.

Repeated shuttle missions will transport items as well as evacuate stranded Americans to Key West to travel home.

Hurricane Melissa hits Jamaica

Hurricane Melissa was one of the strongest hurricanes recorded in the Atlantic. It made landfall over New Hope, Jamaica on Tuesday as a Category 5 storm with sustained winds of 185 MPH and an estimated central pressure was 892 MB, the National Hurricane Center said.

Hurricane Melissa struck Jamaica as a catastrophic Category 5 storm—destroying homes, schools, and businesses and leaving more than half a million people without power. The storm has been described as historic, and the suffering now unfolding across the island is heartbreaking.… pic.twitter.com/eW3JA17Nu2 — Samaritan's Purse (@SamaritansPurse) October 29, 2025

How did Hurricane Melissa impact Jamaica?

Minister of Local Government and Community Development Hon. Desmond McKenzie said four people died in St. Elizabeth Parish from the heavy winds and rain during Hurricane Melissa. Three men and one woman were found washed up by the floodwaters generated by the hurricane, McKenzie said in a statement on Instagram.

Following Hurricane Melissa's aftermath, Black River , not far from where landfall occurred, experienced extreme winds from the storm that peeled away roofs and sent debris flying through the air like missiles, FOX Weather reported.

The Samaritan's Purse reported that the storm destroyed homes, schools and businesses and left more than half a million people without power.

Volunteers from the JamaicaRedCross worked tirelessly to help communities prepare for Hurricane Melissa. (Source: American Red Cross, X)



The U.S. Department of State deployed a Disaster Assistance Response Team to Jamaica and they're expected to arrive Thursday, FOX Digital reported.

U.S. citizens in need of emergency consular assistance abroad due to Hurricane Melissa should call the U.S. State Department at 1-888-407-4747 or from overseas +1 202-501-4444.