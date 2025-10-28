Hurricane Melissa one of strongest Atlantic hurricanes on record: See list

Hurricane Melissa has become one of the strongest hurricanes ever recorded in the Atlantic.

Melissa is hours away from making landfall over Jamaica as an extremely dangerous major hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said.

In its 9 a.m. update, the NHC said Hurricane Melissa had grown stronger with sustained winds of 180 mph, making it a very dangerous and powerful Category 5 storm.

Featured article

It's minimum central pressure was recorded at 896 MB – ranking it as the third-strongest Atlantic hurricane on record (tied with the Labor Day hurricane in 1935).

Strongest Atlantic Hurricanes

Here are the strongest Atlantic hurricanes on record. Melissa's central pressure dropped again Tuesday morning, putting it in the top 5 (Hurricane Rita and Hurricane Milton are tied for #4).

Hurricane Wilma has the lowest pressure ever recorded in an Atlantic hurricane - 882 MB.

"This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation."

"The eye of Melissa is nearing the southern coast of Jamaica and is expected to make landfall within the next few hours. This is an extremely dangerous and a life-threatening situation. Take action now to protect your life! Residents in the Jamaica should not leave their shelter as winds will rapidly increase within the eyewall of Melissa. Remain in place through the passage of these life- threatening conditions," the NHC said.