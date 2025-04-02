These hurricane names are being retired after devastating 2024 season

The Brief The WMO Hurricane Committee retired the names Beryl, Helene, John, and Milton due to their destruction in 2024, replacing them with Brianna, Holly, Miguel, and Jake. Hurricane Beryl was the earliest recorded Category-5 storm in the Atlantic, while Helene and Milton devastated the U.S., and John caused deadly flooding in Mexico. The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season saw above-average activity, prompting WMO updates, including earlier advisories for Potential Tropical Cyclones.



The World Meteorological Organization Hurricane Committee has retired the names Beryl, Helene, Milton, and John due to their destruction in 2024.

Names reused every 6 years unless storm is particularly destructive

What we know:

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Hurricane Committee has retired the names Beryl, Helene, and Milton from the Atlantic basin name list and John from the eastern Pacific basin name list due to the destruction these storms caused in 2024.

The newly selected replacement names are Brianna, Holly, and Miguel for the Atlantic basin and Jake for the eastern Pacific. These names follow a six-year rotation unless a storm is so deadly that its name is retired.

Hurricane Beryl was the earliest recorded Category-5 hurricane in the Atlantic basin, impacting the Caribbean. Hurricanes Helene and Milton caused catastrophic damage in the United States, while Hurricane John triggered deadly flooding in Mexico. The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season was the ninth consecutive year of above-average activity, while the eastern Pacific season was below average.

The WMO Hurricane Committee also updated the Region IV Hurricane Operational Plan, including a new issuance criterion allowing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclones up to 72 hours before impacts.

What we don't know:

Despite detailed records of damage and fatalities, the long-term economic impacts of these hurricanes on affected communities remain uncertain. In fact, Florida is still reeling from the impact of Helene and Milton.

The full extent of infrastructure recovery efforts and whether current mitigation strategies will be sufficient for future hurricane seasons are still unclear. Additionally, while the WMO has taken steps to improve early warnings, the effectiveness of these changes remains to be seen in practice.

The backstory:

The practice of naming storms dates back decades to facilitate clear communication regarding potential threats. Since 1978, the WMO Hurricane Committee has overseen storm naming and response coordination across North America, Central America, and the Caribbean. The names are reused every six years unless a storm is particularly destructive, in which case it is retired to prevent confusion in historical records and future warnings.

Between 1970 and 2021, tropical cyclones accounted for over 2,000 disasters worldwide, making them the leading cause of both human and economic losses. While improved early warnings have significantly reduced fatalities, the economic toll of these storms continues to rise.

Here’s a closer look at the 2024 storms that warranted retirement.

Hurricane Beryl

Hurricane Beryl made landfall in Texas on July 8, 2024, as a Category 1 storm, cutting power and spawning at least 65 tornadoes, including a deadly one in Louisiana.

Before reaching the U.S., Beryl hit the Windward Islands as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, weakening as it passed through Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, and Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula. The storm, which became the earliest recorded Category 5 hurricane in the Atlantic on July 2, caused at least 68 deaths, including 14 in the U.S.

Hurricane Helene

Hurricane Helene struck Florida’s Big Bend on Sept. 27, 2024, as a powerful Category 4 storm, the strongest recorded in the region since 1900. While Florida sustained significant damage, the storm's most devastating impact came from catastrophic flooding in western North Carolina and eastern Tennessee, where up to 30 inches of rain fell in some areas.

Helene is blamed for 249 deaths across the U.S. with 106 of those happening in North Carolina alone.

Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Milton rapidly intensified to Category 5 over the Gulf before weakening to Category 3 as it made landfall south of Sarasota on Oct. 9. The storm caused widespread damage across Florida, including at Tropicana Field, and triggered a record-breaking tornado outbreak.

The National Weather Service in Miami issued 55 Tornado Warnings in one day, the most ever recorded. At least 23 deaths in Florida were attributed to Milton.

Hurricane John

The WMO retired the name John from the Pacific hurricane list, replacing it with Jake. In September, Hurricane John made landfall in southern Mexico as a Category 3 storm with 120 mph winds after rapidly intensifying from a tropical storm in just 21 hours.

Its slow movement triggered destructive mudslides, leaving roads impassable and homes in ruins. Nearly 30 people lost their lives in the storm.

Big picture view:

The increasing frequency of major hurricanes suggests a trend linked to climate change, intensifying both the power and impact of storms. While developed nations like the United States bear the highest monetary costs, Small Island Developing States and economically fragile nations suffer disproportionately, with hurricanes undermining years of development.

The international Early Warnings For All initiative prioritizes tropical cyclone preparedness, emphasizing the necessity of continued advancements in meteorological forecasting and disaster response coordination. The latest updates to operational procedures by the WMO are part of this broader effort to enhance resilience and minimize losses.

What they're saying:

"The work of the Hurricane Committee is critical to ensuring that everyone in the region across the Atlantic and east Pacific basins is ready for the upcoming 2025 hurricane season, providing early warnings for all and reducing the impacts to life and property from these dangerous storms," said Michael Brennan, Chair of the Hurricane Committee and Director of the Regional Meteorological Specialized Center Miami.

"Since 1978, the WMO Hurricane Committee has served as a vital platform for operational collaboration and partnership. Thanks to your dedication, we have saved countless lives and averted many millions of dollars in economic losses. However, it only takes one landfalling hurricane to undermine years of development. Whilst the USA bears the biggest outright economic losses, Small Island Developing States and fragile economies suffer disproportionately," said WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo in a video message to the meeting in San Salvador, El Salvador.

