Hurricane Melissa intensifies to Category 5 storms in Caribbean

Tracking Melissa Hurricane Melissa is now a powerful, destructive Category 5 storm Where is it? 130 miles from Kingston, Jamaica and 315 miles from Guantanamo, Cuba Sustained winds: 160 mph Movement: W at 3 MPH



Hurricane Melissa has become a powerful Category 5 hurricane in the Caribbean – and less than 130 miles from Kingston, Jamaica, the National Hurricane Center said Monday morning.

Melissa has sustained winds of 160 mph. It is moving west at 3 mph, the NHC said.

"Destructive winds and storm surge and catastrophic flooding will worsen on Jamaica through the day and into tonight [Monday]," the NHC said in its 5 a.m. advisory.

Hurricane Melissa tracker: Cone, path, spaghetti models

Hurricane Melissa is expected to make landfall over Jamaica on Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center said. It is expected to remain a powerful major hurricane.

It should move across Cuba on Tuesday and across the southeastern Bahamas on Wednesday.

Melissa became a Cat. 5 storm on Monday morning. Additional strengthening is possible, though a Cat. 5 is the highest level on the Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale – which is used to rate hurricane levels.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Hurricane Melissa impacts

Rainfall totals of 15-30 inches in Jamaica through Wednesday

Additional 8-16 inches of rain in southern Hispaniola through Wednesday; 10-15 inches of rain for Cuba; 4-8 inches of rain for the Bahamas

"Catastrophic" flash flooding and numerous landslides are likely in Jamaica and Cuba. Flash flooding the major threat in the Bahamas, the NHC said.