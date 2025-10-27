Expand / Collapse search

Hurricane Melissa intensifies to Category 5 storms in Caribbean

By
Published  October 27, 2025 7:23am EDT
Hurricanes
FOX 35 Orlando

Tracking Melissa

    • Hurricane Melissa is now a powerful, destructive Category 5 storm
    • Where is it? 130 miles from Kingston, Jamaica and 315 miles from Guantanamo, Cuba
    • Sustained winds: 160 mph
    • Movement: W at 3 MPH

Hurricane Melissa has become a powerful Category 5 hurricane in the Caribbean – and less than 130 miles from Kingston, Jamaica, the National Hurricane Center said Monday morning. 

Melissa has sustained winds of 160 mph. It is moving west at 3 mph, the NHC said.

"Destructive winds and storm surge and catastrophic flooding will worsen on Jamaica through the day and into tonight [Monday]," the NHC said in its 5 a.m. advisory. 

Hurricane Melissa tracker: Cone, path, spaghetti models 

Hurricane Melissa now a category 5 storm

Hurricane Melissa now a category 5 storm

FOX Meteorologist Brooks Garner tells us that Jamaica is bracing for impact as Melissa bears down as a cat 5 storm.

Hurricane Melissa is expected to make landfall over Jamaica on Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center said. It is expected to remain a powerful major hurricane. 

It should move across Cuba on Tuesday and across the southeastern Bahamas on Wednesday.

Melissa became a Cat. 5 storm on Monday morning. Additional strengthening is possible, though a Cat. 5 is the highest level on the Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale – which is used to rate hurricane levels.

Image 1 of 3

 

Hurricane Melissa impacts

  • Rainfall totals of 15-30 inches in Jamaica through Wednesday
  • Additional 8-16 inches of rain in southern Hispaniola through Wednesday; 10-15 inches of rain for Cuba; 4-8 inches of rain for the Bahamas
  • "Catastrophic" flash flooding and numerous landslides are likely in Jamaica and Cuba. Flash flooding the major threat in the Bahamas, the NHC said.

The Source: The information is from the National Hurricane Center.

HurricanesWeather