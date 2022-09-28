Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida as category 4 storm
Hurricane Ian made landfall off the southwestern coast of Florida Wednesday afternoon as an "extremely dangerous" category 4 hurricane – making it the fourth most powerful hurricane to hit the state.
The storm made landfall at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa with sustained winds of 150 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. Radar imagery captured the moment the eye moved ashore Wednesday afternoon.
HURRICANE IAN: CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:
- Orange, Osceola and Seminole, Polk, Lake counties
- Chokoloskee to Anclote River, including Tampa Bay
- Sebastian Inlet to Flagler/Volusia County Line
A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:
- Flagler/Volusia County Line to the South Santee River
- Lake Okeechobee
A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:
- Suwannee River southward to Flamingo
- Tampa Bay
- Lower Florida Keys from Big Pine Key westward to Key West
- Dry Tortugas
- Flagler/Volusia Line to the mouth of the South Santee River
- St. Johns River
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:
- Volusia County, Flagler County, Brevard County, Marion County
- Indian Pass to the Anclote River
- All of the Florida Keys
- Flamingo to Sebastian Inlet
- Flagler/Volusia County Line to Little River Inlet
- Flamingo to Chokoloskee
- Lake Okeechobee
- Florida Bay
- Bimini and Grand Bahama Islands
A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:
- Florida Keys from the Card Sound Bridge westward to east of Big Pine Key
- Florida Bay
Where is Hurricane Ian headed?
The storm is currently 20 miles west-northwest of Fort Myers, and 20 miles west-southwest of Punta Gorda.
Forecasters said Hurricane Ian is expected to weaken after landfall, but could be near hurricane strength when it moves over the Florida East coast on Thursday, and when it approaches the northeastern Florida, Georgia and South Carolina coasts late Friday.