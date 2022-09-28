Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida as category 4 storm

Hurricane Ian made landfall off the southwestern coast of Florida Wednesday afternoon as an "extremely dangerous" category 4 hurricane – making it the fourth most powerful hurricane to hit the state.

The storm made landfall at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa with sustained winds of 150 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. Radar imagery captured the moment the eye moved ashore Wednesday afternoon.

HURRICANE IAN: CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Orange, Osceola and Seminole, Polk, Lake counties

Chokoloskee to Anclote River, including Tampa Bay

Sebastian Inlet to Flagler/Volusia County Line

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Flagler/Volusia County Line to the South Santee River

Lake Okeechobee

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Suwannee River southward to Flamingo

Tampa Bay

Lower Florida Keys from Big Pine Key westward to Key West

Dry Tortugas

Flagler/Volusia Line to the mouth of the South Santee River

St. Johns River

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Volusia County, Flagler County, Brevard County, Marion County

Indian Pass to the Anclote River

All of the Florida Keys

Flamingo to Sebastian Inlet

Flagler/Volusia County Line to Little River Inlet

Flamingo to Chokoloskee

Lake Okeechobee

Florida Bay

Bimini and Grand Bahama Islands

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Florida Keys from the Card Sound Bridge westward to east of Big Pine Key

Florida Bay

Where is Hurricane Ian headed?

The storm is currently 20 miles west-northwest of Fort Myers, and 20 miles west-southwest of Punta Gorda.

Forecasters said Hurricane Ian is expected to weaken after landfall, but could be near hurricane strength when it moves over the Florida East coast on Thursday, and when it approaches the northeastern Florida, Georgia and South Carolina coasts late Friday.