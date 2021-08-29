Hurricane hunters flew through Ida as it made landfall in Louisiana

Hurricane hunters released video of the eye of Hurricane Ida as the storm made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday just before 1 p.m. EST.

The footage was filmed by the Air Force Reserve’s Hurricane Hunters.

The crew made two passes through the eye as the hurricane made landfall.

