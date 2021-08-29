Expand / Collapse search

Hurricane hunters flew through Ida as it made landfall in Louisiana

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane hunters released video of the eye of Hurricane Ida as the storm made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday just before 1 p.m. EST.

The footage was filmed by the Air Force Reserve’s Hurricane Hunters.

The crew made two passes through the eye as the hurricane made landfall.

