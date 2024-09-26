Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Volusia County, Lake County
8
Coastal Flood Warning
until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Sumter County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Tornado Watch
from THU 7:52 PM EDT until FRI 6:00 AM EDT, Sumter County, Polk County
Tornado Watch
from THU 7:51 PM EDT until FRI 6:00 AM EDT, Orange County, Osceola County, Lake County, Brevard County, Seminole County, Volusia County, Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 11:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Coastal Volusia County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Orange County, Northern Lake County, Inland Volusia County, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County

Hurricane Helene damage reported across Florida ahead storm's landfall

Updated  September 26, 2024 9:34pm EDT
Hurricane Helene
FOX 35 Orlando

Stream FOX 35 News

OCALA, Fla. - Several homes in the Ocala area reported damage from fallen trees.

One homeowner said he and friends were gathered together when they heard a loud noise and discovered a large tree had slammed into his home.

Ocala homes damaged from Hurricane Helene

Several homes in the Ocala area reported damage from fallen trees. One homeowner said he and friends were gathered together when they heard a loud noise and discovered a large tree had slammed into his home.

"We had some friends over who were worried about the storm. We were all inside playing a game when we heard this huge 'Boom!' It felt like a car had slammed into the side of the house. We jumped up, ran outside, and saw the tree on the roof," explained one homeowner.

This particular homeowner said this was not his first experience with a destructive hurricane, adding that Hurricane Irma tore the roof off his then-Jacksonville home.

MORE HELENE COVERAGE:

"Since moving here, we've lost some trees and had fence damage during other storms," he said.

His house was one of many in Ocala where FOX 35 crews observed damage from trees. 

Hurricane Helene: Tree falls on home in Ocala due to strong winds

FOX 35's Marie Edinger spoke to a woman whose home has been destroyed after a tree fell on the roof due to the strong winds rolling through from Hurricane Helene.

In Brevard County, strong winds knocked boats loose near Cocoa's Riverfront Park on Thursday afternoon. The county was forecast to experience wind gusts of around 40 to 60 mph from Hurricane Helene.

Wind knocks boats loose near Cocoa's Riverfront Park

Strong winds knocked boats loose near Cocoa's Riverfront Park on Thursday afternoon. Brevard County was forecast to experience wind gusts of around 40 to 60 mph from Hurricane Helene.

In Seminole and Volusia counties, FOX 35 crews saw utility crews working hard to restore downed lines. 

Utility crews responding to downed lines

Utility crews were busy repairing downed power lines in Volusia County late Thursday afternoon.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: