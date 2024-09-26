Hurricane Helene damage reported across Florida ahead storm's landfall
OCALA, Fla. - Several homes in the Ocala area reported damage from fallen trees.
One homeowner said he and friends were gathered together when they heard a loud noise and discovered a large tree had slammed into his home.
"We had some friends over who were worried about the storm. We were all inside playing a game when we heard this huge 'Boom!' It felt like a car had slammed into the side of the house. We jumped up, ran outside, and saw the tree on the roof," explained one homeowner.
This particular homeowner said this was not his first experience with a destructive hurricane, adding that Hurricane Irma tore the roof off his then-Jacksonville home.
"Since moving here, we've lost some trees and had fence damage during other storms," he said.
His house was one of many in Ocala where FOX 35 crews observed damage from trees.
In Brevard County, strong winds knocked boats loose near Cocoa's Riverfront Park on Thursday afternoon. The county was forecast to experience wind gusts of around 40 to 60 mph from Hurricane Helene.
In Seminole and Volusia counties, FOX 35 crews saw utility crews working hard to restore downed lines.
