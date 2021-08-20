Hurricane Grace to continue strengthening; Henri to make landfall this weekend

The northeastern U.S. is bracing for Tropical Storm Henri, which is expected to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center says Henri is located about 1200 miles south of Montauk Point, New York. Hurricane hunters say Henri remains steady in strength.

"On the forecast track, Henri is expected to make landfall in southern New England by late Sunday. Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph with higher gusts," the NHC said Friday. "Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Henri is expected to become a hurricane by Saturday and be at or near hurricane strength when it makes landfall in southern New England."

Several watches have been issued along the northeastern U.S.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Grace is expected to continue strengthening. Grace made landfall early Thursday morning just south of Tulum, Mexico as a hurricane before weakening to a tropical storm and then gaining hurricane strength again.

"The center of Grace is forecast to move across the southwestern Gulf of Mexico this afternoon, and then make landfall along the coast of mainland Mexico within the hurricane warning area this evening or tonight. Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph with higher gusts."

Strengthening is forecast until Grace makes landfall, with rapid weakening is expected as Grace moves inland over the mountains of central Mexico.



Forecasters are also tracking a tropical wave with a 20-percent chance of developing over the next 5 days. The system is located over the eastern Atlantic several hundred miles to the southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

