Hurricane Danielle becomes first hurricane of 2022 Atlantic season

Hurricane Danielle formed in the Atlantic on Friday, making it the first hurricane of the season.

The National Hurricane Center says Danielle is currently a Cat 1 hurricane and is located west of the Azores with maximum sustained winds at 75 mph. Danielle is moving west near 1 mph.

"The hurricane is forecast to meander over the open Atlantic during the next couple of days, then slowly turn toward the northeast early next week," the National Hurricane Center said Friday. Some additional strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days. Some models show the system strengthening into a Cat 2 hurricane before weakening.

Danielle is not expected to be any threat to Florida.

Forecasters are also tracking two tropical waves in the Atlantic. The first is located several hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands. It currently has a 70-percent chance of developing over the next five days. The other system is located just northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, but only has a 10-percent chance of development. The NHC says significant development is not likely.

Remember to stay alert as we approach the peak of the hurricane season On September 10th.

NOAA’s latest projections decrease the overall number of storms from 14-21 to 14-20 named storms, with 6-10 of those storms becoming hurricanes and 3-5 becoming major hurricanes.