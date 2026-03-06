Motorcycle ride held for biker critically injured in alleged DUI crash on I-4

The Brief Motorcyclists rode past a hospital to support Donald King, who is critically injured after a crash on I-4. Deputies say a drunk driver rear-ended King’s motorcycle, throwing him from the bike. The suspect was arrested after fleeing and is being held on an ICE detainer and nearly $80,000 bond.



Dozens of motorcyclists rode past the entrance to HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital in Sanford on Thursday, to show support for a fellow rider critically injured in a crash.

Investigators say that was caused by a drunk driver on Interstate 4 in Seminole County.

The backstory:

Authorities say Donald King was riding his Harley-Davidson on Saturday night when a car struck him from behind, throwing him from the motorcycle. Friends say he remains in critical condition and is "fighting for his life."

Deputies arrested Edwin Amaya Reyes, 30, after they say he fled the crash scene and was found hiding in nearby woods.

Investigators say he had a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit and had previously been arrested for driving without a license.

Witnesses: A scene she won't forget

What they're saying:

Jenna Trulove witnessed the moments just after the crash. She said she talked briefly with Reyes and another person in the car, thinking they might be hurt.

That was right before the FHP said Reyes took off running. A woman who was with him also ran. She was found underneath a nearby bridge, FHP said.

"They just kind of shooed us away and yeah, we're fine," Trulove said, adding that it was a scene she was not going to forget.

During his initial appearance, Reyes, through an interpreter, declined a court-appointed attorney and said he would represent himself or try to hire an attorney.

Edwin Amaya Reyes

He is being held on nearly $80,000 bond with an ICE detainer.

Records: Third citation for driving without a license

Dig deeper:

FOX 35's Marie Endinger looked into Reyes' driving history in Florida and found that he has been cited or charged multiple times for driving without a license.

In 2018, 2022, and now, 2026, he has been cited for driving without a license. In two of those cases, he was adjudicated guilty and ordered to pay a fine.

FOX 35 also found that Reyes was flashed by a traffic enforcement camera for failing to stop at a stop sign in Kissimmee in 2024, according to online records. He received a $264 fine, records show.

Timeline: History of bad driving?

2018: Stopped for driving without a license in Umatilla, Lake County. Pleaded no contest, adjudicated guilty, and ordered to pay a $250 fine.

2022: Stopped in Levy County for driving without a license. Adjudicated guilty and ordered to pay a $270 fine.

2024: Caught by a red light camera for failure to stop at an intersection in Kissimmee. Issued a civil citation for $264.

2026: Arrested on suspicion of driving without a license, driving under the influence, and leaving the scene of an injury crash.

Records: Multiple unpaid tolls

Online court records also show that Reyes has 7 toll infractions for unpaid tolls in Orange County, ranging between September 2024 and January 2025.