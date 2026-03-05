Nurse arrested for alleged sexual assault of patient at AdventHealth
ORLANDO, Fla. - A nurse at AdventHealth has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a patient who was confined to her hospital bed, authorities said.
Abedinecho Kyalo Katue, 46, had been wanted since last summer but was taken into custody Monday after an officer spotted his white Range Rover on Orange Blossom Trail and confirmed an active warrant for his arrest.
The backstory:
According to an arrest report, the victim said Katue forced his way into her room in January 2025 while she was using a bedpan, fondled her and told her the behavior was "normal."
She later said he administered morphine through her IV without her consent to keep her quiet.
Katue, who was a "floater" nurse at the time, was sent home by the hospital the day the assault was reported but remained at large for nearly a year.
He is now in Orange County Jail facing felony charges and is being held without bond. AdventHealth declined to comment.
