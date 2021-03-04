Hundreds of doses left over at federal vaccine site in Orlando

Three federal COVID-19 vaccination sites across Florida are now open, but the one in Orlando had hundreds of doses left over after the first day.

Officials are now reminding eligible residents that while appointments are encouraged, they are not required.

The site, located at Valencia College West Campus, opened Wednesday with 2,000 doses to give out. Only 1,800 were administered.

Soldiers running the site told FOX 35 News that they believe things were slow because many probably assumed there would be a big rush of people on the first day.

RELATED: Group protests outside of federal mass vaccination site

Advertisement

Rain also poured across Central Florida on Wednesday when the site opened.

"There were some hiccups in the start of this morning, but like I said, it ticked like a clock after they worked out everything," Herro Blair of Pine Hills said.

RELATED: How to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Central Florida

The site is open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can make an appointment on the state's vaccination website, but appointments are not required.

In addition to the site at Valencia, there are two satellite sites that will be run each day in underserved neighborhoods. Those sites are located at: