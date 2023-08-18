Human remains found on side of the road in Marion County: Deputies

article

Human remains were found in Marion County on the side of the road Thursday, according to deputies.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said "citizens" found the remains in a ditch as they were changing a tire on the side of the road in the 12000 block of E. Highway 42 in Weirsdale around 4:50 p.m.

The MCSO, the Medical Examiner's Office, and the University of Florida C.A. Pound Human Identification Lab are working to identify the remains and determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crimestoppers of Marion County at 353-368-STOP.