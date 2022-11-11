How much damage did Hurricane Nicole create in Florida? Estimates already above $500 million

The damage and destruction from Hurricane Nicole – from collapsed homes and high-rise buildings to flooded streets -- is already estimated to be in the hundreds of millions of dollars – and will likely continue to rise.

Hurricane Nicole made landfall around 3 a.m. on Thursday, just south of Vero Beach, with maximum winds of 75 mph. However, in the hours before, the eastern coast was battered with large waves, increasing winds, and rain.

Volusia County and Flagler County both released their initial damage estimates on Friday:

Flagler County damage report

Flagler County's Property Appraiser's Office said no homes were destroyed, but hundreds were damaged or flooded, totally an estimated $23.7 million. According to a release, 299 homes were impacted, 20 of which has major damage. More than 200 homes were flooded, the report said.

Of the $23 million in damage, $13.3 million was in Flagler Beach, $1.2 million in Beverly Beach, and $9.2 million in unincorporated Flagler County.

Volusia County damage report

According to the Volusia County Property Appraiser, 19 homes were completely destroyed, and another 416 homes and buildings were damaged, totally more than $481 million.