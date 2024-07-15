Summer Cleaning: How to change your car's air filters

You may have noticed when you take your car to the dealership or auto shop that often times the mechanics offer to change your car’s cabin air filter for you.

It can come with a hefty price tag anywhere from $80 to more than $100, but, anyone can learn to do it themselves for a fraction of the cost.

If you feel like your air conditioning has restricted air flow or there is an odor that just seems to never go away, it could also be time to check that filter.

Your car’s cabin air filter helps remove dirt, dust and even bugs that can pass through when the fan is on, but over time these filters can get clogged up and need replacing.

The owner’s manual typically recommends that the cabin air filter be replaced every 15,000 to 30,000 miles. They can be purchased online at sites like Amazon for $20 or less.

How to change your car's cabin air filter

Here's how:

Put your car in park on a flat surface and turn off the engine. Walk around to the passenger side. Open the car filter. To open the cover, there will be a release tab on both sides that you will push or pull with your fingers. Place your hands on both sides of the compartment and press against the tabs so that it lowers even further. Remove the dirty filter and replace it with the new filter in the same direction as the old one. Click the cabin filter cover back on top and reattach the glove box by lining up the bottom hooks.

How to change your car's engine filter

The engine air filter is another filter that needs changing. It helps to remove particles that can damage engine components like pistons and cylinders and, if not maintained, can lead to expensive repairs and reduce the lifespan of your vehicle.

This filter can be found under the hood of your car. Here's how to change it:

Pop the hood of the car Undo the latches on the air box. The air box can look like the shape of a grand piano or a medium-sized rectangular box. It is also attached to a wide accordion hose. Lift the air box cover Pull out the dirty air filter and replace it with your new air filter in the same direction with the paper facing down Reattach the box by sliding it back into place and re-hook the support latches

The engine air filter doesn’t need to be replaced as often as the cabin air filter, but it is recommended to change it every 30,000 to 45,000 miles.

Now you can enjoy cleaner air without spending hundreds of dollars.