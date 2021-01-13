How Central Florida congressional delegation voted on 2nd Trump impeachment

article

President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House for a historic second time Wednesday, charged with "incitement of insurrection" over the deadly mob siege of the Capitol in a swift and stunning collapse of his final days in office.

With the Capitol secured by armed National Guard troops inside and out, the House voted 232-197 to impeach Trump.

Ten Republicans fled Trump, joining Democrats who said he needed to be held accountable and warned ominously of a "clear and present danger" if Congress should leave him unchecked before Democrat Joe Biden’s inauguration Jan. 20.

Central Florida's congressional delegation voted along party lines. Republican Congressman Daniel Webster did not attend Wednesday's vote, citing "family medical obligations."

YES - FOR IMPEACHMENT

Val Demings (D)

Stephanie Murphy (D)

Darren Soto (D)

NO - AGAINST IMPEACHMENT

Scott Franklin (R)

Bill Posey (R)

Michael Waltz (R)

Kathryn "Kat" Cammack (R)

Neal Dunn (R)

ABSENT - DID NOT VOTE