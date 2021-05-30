How Americans can get health insurance options at cheaper costs

For most Americans, our health insurance is tied to our jobs. With many out of work still, people are left with little to no coverage at the moment.

The American Rescue Plan and the Affordable Care Act are now helping to give more Americans access to insurance and it is cheaper to get. For example, the American Rescue Plan reduces insurance premiums in the healthcare marketplace and makes more people eligible for coverage.

"We're finding four out of five individuals are finding health insurance plans as low as $10 a month or less. And for a family of four, that might have had premiums of $400, they're finding premiums for as low as $163 a month for quality health insurance," Dr. LaShawn Mclver said.

MORE NEWS: Police: 2 dead, over 20 injured in South Florida banquet hall shooting

The premium cuts will help families with higher incomes too. For instance, couples earning more than $70,000 could save more than $1,000 per month on their monthly premium. Then, a family of four making $90,000 will see their premiums decrease by $200 per month.

While the savings are for everyone who qualifies, they are expected to help close disparities among some minority groups. The White House says there are more than 700,000 uninsured Latinos and 350,000 uninsured black Americans who will qualify for the savings.

"We know that having access to health insurance is critically important to one's health and well-being, so this is an important opportunity for anyone who might be uninsured," Dr. LaShawn Mclver said.

TRENDING: Photographer rescues abandoned kittens, takes adorable newborn photos of them

You can apply now through August 15th. Coverage begins the first day of the month following registration.

Advertisement

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.