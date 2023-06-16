Expand / Collapse search

Resident, DeLand police officer hospitalized after house fire

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
DeLand
DELAND, Fla. - Two people were taken to a hospital after a house caught fire early Friday.

Volusia County Dispatch identified the two as the resident of the home and a police officer who responded to the scene. The extent of their injuries was not immediately released. 

The fire broke out at a home located at 1380 Hensley Road off E International Speedway Boulevard. The cause of the fire is unknown. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 