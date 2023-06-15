Florida woman wearing only a towel accused of exposing herself to children: 'I was too lazy to put clothes on'

A woman seen walking around naked, with only a towel wrapped around her, was arrested for exposing herself to children, according to Mascotte police.

Giselle Robinson, 36, was arrested Monday and booked into the Lake County jail on two counts of lewd or lascivious exhibition.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers were called to a Dollar General on East Myers Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. after two children saw a woman naked in the parking lot. Officers said the children were under the age of 16.

The children said Robinson walked over to the car they were in from a nearby Circle K to ask them if they had a lighter. When the kids asked why she didn't have clothes on, Robinson said she was "too lazy to put clothes on."

When one of the kids began recording her on his cell phone, Robinson dropped her towel, exposing her naked body, the affidavit stated.

Police also reviewed surveillance footage from the Circle K which showed Robinson exposing herself while struggling to keep her towel on, before walking toward the Dollar General where the incident happened.

When officers arrived at the Dollar General, they found an "intoxicated" Robinson wearing a towel and carrying an alcoholic beverage.

While speaking to officers, Robinson reportedly told them that walking around with only a towel on was "normal to her" and admitted to being too lazy to put any clothing on.

Police went inside the Dollar General to ask if they would donate clothes, which they did, so Robinson was no longer exposed.

She was then taken to jail where she is being held on a $10,000 bond.