Tropical wave in Atlantic could become tropical depression next week, National Hurricane Center says

The National Hurricane Center is keeping a close eye on an eastern Atlantic tropical wave that forecasters say could become a tropical depression next week.

The tropical wave is currently located between the west coast of Africa and the Cabo Verde Islands and is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

"Environmental conditions appear to be conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression could form during the early to middle portions of next week while the system moves westward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.," the NHC said in an advisory Friday morning.

The NHC said it has low chance of tropical cyclone development over the next 48 hours, however, it has a 50% formation chance through the next seven days.