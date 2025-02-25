Honoring Lake Buena Vista High School college and career specialist Ladara Royal

The Brief The FOX 35 Care Force is recognizing the incredible work of a high school college and career specialist, Ladara Royal, who is making a significant impact on his students. FOX 35’s Amanda McKenzie reports from Lake Buena Vista High School to share more.



At Lake Buena Vista High School, Ladara Royal is helping break records with the number of super-scholars and students admitted to prestigious institutions. But what truly sets him apart is his deep connection with students, both during their time in school and after they graduate.

As a college and career specialist, Royal mentors students, assists with college applications and helps guide students who may have once been off track or a little lost.

"Whenever I put students in his path, I know these young adults will be positively impacted," Vanessa Morrow, assistant principal of Lake Buena High School, said.

Royal not only helps high achievers but also supports first-generation, minority, and underrepresented students, working to enhance their skills.

"We often brag about getting students into college, but I think also it’s our responsibility to make sure they make it,' Royal said. "Especially students whose families have never been to college. It’s not just getting them there. We want them to succeed. We want them to get that degree."

Royal's guidance isn’t limited to just college; depending on the student's passion, he also helps them explore technical schools and the military.

"We can touch lives. We can change lives. And I believe as an educator it’s my divine calling to do so," he said.

Many of his students have signed his world globe and stay in touch with him long after graduating.

"I also believe that from a religious standpoint, that being an educator has to be the closest work to God because it is through this work that we are able to show love, compassion, forgiveness and we can provide hope and healing," Royal said.

