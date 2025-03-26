Homicide suspect out of Osceola County arrested in Winter Park following pursuit, crash

The Brief Osceola County sheriff's deputies pursued a homicide suspect into Orange County, ending in a crash in Winter Park. A man was taken from a damaged maroon truck and loaded into an ambulance as deputies surrounded him. Authorities have not confirmed if the man is the suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.



Osceola County sheriff's deputies said they pursued a homicide suspect into Orange County late Wednesday afternoon, ending in a crash in Winter Park.

Cross-county pursuit ends in crash

What we know:

On March 26, 2025, Osceola County Sheriff’s Office deputies were pursuing a homicide suspect into Orange County, where deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office assisted in apprehending a man on Clay Street, near W. Fairbanks Ave. in Winter Park.

Law enforcement has since blocked off sections of roads in the College Park and Winter Park areas, wrapping parts of the scene in crime tape.

A maroon truck, appearing to have front-end damage, was involved in a collision with an Osceola County deputy's vehicle, which also sustained damage.

A tow truck arrived shortly after the crash. A man from the truck was seen being loaded into an ambulance while surrounded by deputies.

What we don't know:

Authorities have yet to confirm whether the individual taken away in the ambulance is the homicide suspect in question. Details about his injuries, condition, and involvement remain unclear.

It is also unknown what events led up to the crash, how the pursuit unfolded prior to the collision, and whether any charges have been filed. Investigators have not yet provided details on whether other individuals were involved or if any officers were injured.

Authorities have yet to release an official statement, but deputies and investigators are expected to provide more details as the situation develops.

