Home extensively damaged after fire on Thanksgiving, Red Cross reports

A family in Sanford got a rough start to Thanksgiving after a fire on Thursday.

The American Red Cross told FOX 35 that the fire occurred at the start of Thanksgiving.

They said that there is extensive damage to the home, which belonged to a family of four, including two children.

The Red Cross was reportedly about to provide immediate financial assistance to the family Their neighbors also provided assistance.

