Holy Land Experience finally demolished after closing in 2020: WATCH

The Holy Land Experience was finally demolished Monday.

Construction workers arrived to the religious theme park overnight to demolish the building to start a new foundation for the upcoming health center that AdventHealth plans to build on the property.

The theme park has been closed since the start of the pandemic in 2020 due to its financial decline and was eventually bought by AdventHealth for the price tag of $32 million.

The Holy Land Experience stood for a little over 22 years after opening in February 2001. It was a non-profit Christian theme park that was meant to resemble ancient Jerusalem architecture and themes.

Photo: Advanced Demolition

The park could be spotted while driving on I-4, but with it now demolished, there will soon be a new view to look forward to. AdventHealth said in February 2022 that it would take several months to deconstruct the Holy Land Experience, expecting construction to begin last fall. It remains unclear at this time when construction on the new health center will begin.