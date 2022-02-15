AdventHealth announces plans for Holy Land Experience property

article

AdventHealth on Tuesday announced plans to redevelop the 15-acre site Holy Land Experience property which it acquired last year.

The Orlando Municipal Planning Board has approved AdventHealth’s proposal to bring enhanced health care services to the Millenia area.

Phase one will include an emergency room and health park integrated into a single building. An inpatient tower is planned for the second phase of the project, the hospital system said.

The next step in the planning process is for the Orlando City Council to approve the planning board’s agenda during the next council meeting set for Mar. 14.

AdventHealth said it anticipates it will take several months to deconstruct the Christian-themed attraction, which is a replica of ancient Jerusalem. New construction is set to start this fall, following final approval from the city.

