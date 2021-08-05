AdventHealth buys Orlando's Holy Land Experience

article

The Holy Land Experience, a religious attraction in Orlando, has been sold to AdventHealth.

In a statement, the medical company said this:

"AdventHealth will make a significant investment in redeveloping the property to bring enhanced health care services to the community. Details on our site plans will be released in the future. Orlando continues to be one of the fastest growing regions in the country, and it’s important that residents have access to health care that’s close to home, convenient and comprehensive."

MORE NEWS: Halloween Horror Nights announces new house, multi-day passes on sale

No other details have been released.

The Holy Land Experience reopened in April and offered two free days of admission. The attraction had been closed since March 2020 when the pandemic hit Central Florida hard.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates.

Advertisement



