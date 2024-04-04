Holly Hill police officer suspended due to alleged 'inappropriate conduct,' city says

A Holly Hill police officer is now among four from the department who have been suspended following accusations of inappropriate conduct, the police department said Thursday.

Sgt Tom Bentley, who has been with the Holly Hill Police Department since February 2011, was placed on paid leave Wednesday morning.

The accusations against Sgt Bentley are being investigated. and the department said the details of the accusations are not available.

Last month, Holly Hill police chief Jeffrey Miller, resigned amid allegations regarding inappropriate incidents, the department said.

The department's police captain and another police Sergent were also suspended amid the investigations.

In a statement, City Manager Joseph Forte said:

"Without delay, I took immediate action by referring the matter to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office for an impartial internal investigation. As this investigation unfolded, today I was informed that additional accusations emerged implicating the Chief and Captain, prompting a necessary expansion of the inquiry. In accordance with established protocol, individuals under investigation are placed on suspension with paid leave. Consequently, Chief Miller verbally tendered his resignation with immediate effect, while Captain Yates was placed on paid leave pending further investigation. Sergeant Fountain was similarly suspended and placed on paid leave."

Forte said the search for a police chief began on Friday, and the city has contracted with the Florida Police Chiefs Association STARS program to conduct the search.