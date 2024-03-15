Holly Hill police chief quits after allegation of 'inappropriate incidents', city officials say

Jeffrey Miller, the police chief in Holly Hill, resigned Thursday following an allegation of "inappropriate incidents" involving a police sergeant, according to an email sent to employees by the city manager.

The allegation, which was not immediately released, surfaced a few weeks ago, officials said.

"Without delay, I took immediate action by referring the matter to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office for an impartial internal investigation," City Manager Joseph Forte said. "As this investigation unfolded, today I was informed that additional accusations emerged implicating the Chief and Captain, prompting a necessary expansion of the inquiry. In accordance with established protocol, individuals under investigation are placed on suspension with paid leave. Consequently, Chief Miller verbally tendered his resignation with immediate effect, while Captain Yates was placed on paid leave pending further investigation. Sergeant Fountain was similarly suspended and placed on paid leave."

The Holly Hill community will now have temporary operational oversight. Chief Westfall and watch commanders, Lieutenant Tucker and Lieutenant Bryan have been tapped to provide assistance, Forte said.