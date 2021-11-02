Holidays at Walt Disney World: Food and drinks you can’t miss

article

Foodies, get ready! The holidays are upon us and with that, some delicious treats are coming to Walt Disney World Resort.

Holiday festivities will officially begin at Walt Disney World Resort on Nov. 12., coinciding with the resort’s 50th anniversary, dubbed ‘The World’s Most Magical Celebration.’ The milestone celebration began on Oct. 1 and will go on for 18 months. Part of the fun includes Disney’s holiday season.

Disney said that "festive entertainment, whimsical décor, seasonal food and drinks, and holiday-themed merchandise will all be a part of this very special season at our theme parks, Disney Resort hotels, and Disney Springs."

On their blog, Disney has given an inside look at some of the seasonal food and drinks coming for the holidays. We have compiled that list and sorted it by location, including all four parks and many of the Disney resorts.

MAGIC KINGDOM

Park guests at Magic Kingdom will have the opportunity to enjoy several festive food items this year.

For example, cookie fans can pick up one of the following options at Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies, said to be available between Nov. 8 and Dec. 31.

Christmas Cookie Sundae: Christmas Cookie soft-serve topped with whipped cream, hot fudge, and holiday sprinkles

Christmas Cookie Milkshake: Christmas cookie milkshake topped with whipped cream and holiday sprinkles

Then, at Golden Oak Outpost, Disney said that there will be a ‘Gingerbread Almond Cake Pop’ available between Nov. 8 and Dec. 31. It is a gingerbread almond cake pop dipped in white chocolate.

Those looking for some more gingerbread fun should head to Sleepy Hollow, where there will be a ‘Ginger Apple Funnel Cake’ available between Nov. 8 and Dec. 31. It is said to be a gingerbread funnel cake topped with apple pie filling, vanilla ice cream, and caramel sauce.

Over at Main Street Bakery, there will reportedly be a ‘Mickey Cinnamon Roll’ available between Nov. 8 and Dec. 31. It is described as a Mickey-shaped cinnamon roll drizzled with red and green icing.

HOLLYWOOD STUDIOS

Hollywood Studios will have a large range of special food and drink items for park guests to purchase this holiday season.

For example, at the ABC Commissary, a ‘Sugar Cookie Snowman’ will be available between Nov. 8 and Jan. 3. It is composed of a holiday sugar cookie, white chocolate sugar cookie mousse, and whipped lemon curd. The same cookie is available at Catalina Eddie’s.

Then, at Backlot Express and Trolley Car Café, Disney said that a ‘Red Velvet Whoopie Pie’ will be available between Nov. 8 and Jan. 3. It is described as a red velvet cake filled with classic cream cheese filling and festive sprinkles.

Several other sweet food items are available for park guests between Nov. 8 and Jan. 3 throughout Hollywood Studios. These include but are not limited to:

At the outdoor carts, the ‘Holiday Brownie’ will be available. It is said to be a chocolate Mickey brownie with holiday sprinkles.

At PizzeRizzo, Disney said that there will be a ‘Butterscotch Caramel Cannoli’ available. It is a holiday cannoli filled with caramel cheesecake, butterscotch chips, and chocolate flakes.

Then, at Rosie’s All-American Café and Trolley Car Cafe, there will reportedly be a ‘Reindeer Mousse,’ which has spiced caramel cheesecake over a peanut butter mousse on top of a pretzel shortbread cookie.

Woody’s Lunch Box will offer guests what is said to be a ‘Holiday Lunch Box Tart.’ It is an apple pie filled tart frosted with cinnamon icing, sugar snowflake, and holiday sprinkles.

For fans of alcoholic beverages, Hollywood Studios will have several seasonal options to pick from.

For instance, at The Hollywood Brown Derby Lounge and Tune-In Lounge, Disney said that the ‘Holiday Bliss’ can be purchased. It features vanilla vodka, sour apple liqueur, caramel beverage syrup, and vanilla ice-cream mix. It will be available between Nov. 8 and Jan. 3.

Then, at the Oasis Canteen, Animation Arch Bar, and Sunshine Day Bar, park guests can reportedly purchase a ‘Christmas on the Beach,’ which has coconut rum, blue curaçao, cranberry juice, and pineapple juice. It is served with a souvenir glow cube and is available between Nov. 8 and Jan. 3.

Stop at the ABC Commissary, Backlot Express, Rosie’s All-American Café, or PizzeRizzo for some chocolate goodness: the ‘Frozen Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate with Black Cherry Bourbon’ is said to be available. It includes a salted caramel beverage syrup and frozen hot chocolate mix topped with marshmallows and chocolate syrup. There is a non-alcoholic version as well. Both are available between Nov. 8 and Jan. 3.

ANIMAL KINGDOM

Multiple restaurants inside Animal Kingdom will have seasonal items for park guests to enjoy.

For example, on Nov. 25, Restaurantosaurus will offer an ‘Open-Faced Thanksgiving Turkey Sandwich’ to guests. Disney said that it is served on multigrain bread with roasted garlic mayonnaise, cornbread stuffing waffle, smoked turkey breast, herb gravy, cranberry sauce, and a fried sage leaf.

Then, at Satu’li Canteen, there will reportedly be another Thanksgiving offering on Nov. 25: a ‘Thanksgiving Bowl’ composed of cornbread stuffing, roasted turkey, cranberry boba pearls, gravy, and slaw.

For dessert, available between Nov. 25 and Nov. 28, Disney said guests can purchase a ‘pumpkin cheesecake mousse,’ which includes pumpkin cheesecake, chocolate "dirt," and cranberry boba pearls.

The same restaurant will offer a ‘Peppermint Cream Cheese Mousse’ between Dec. 1 and Dec. 30, they added. It features peppermint cream cheese mousse, peppermint sauce, peppermint candy pieces, and chocolate "dirt."

Over at Discovery Island, Disney said that Tiffins Restaurant is also serving up seasonal items.

On Nov. 25, several Thanksgiving items will be available. These include:

Thanksgiving Plate: Turkey roulade, whipped potatoes, maple-glazed carrots, sweet potato pave, wild mushrooms, green bean casserole, cornbread dressing, cranberry gel, and turkey gravy

Roasted Squash Soup: Ginger-pear chutney, pickled jalapeño, chai-spiced, and candied pistachios

Apple Pie Cheesecake: Whipped caramel cheesecake, apple pie compote, white chocolate streusel, and cranberry sauce

For those celebrating Christmas at the parks, Disney said that Tiffins Restaurant will serve the following on Dec. 25:

Horchata Mousse Snow Globe: Golden coffee crémeux, gingerbread sable cookie, coriander chantilly, elderflower meringue, bourbon caramel, and candied pecans

Pork T-Bone: Apple-brined pork, sweet potato variations, boniato mash, and ginger-pear butter

Finally, the Tusker House Restaurant will serve a Thanksgiving dinner composed of spit-roasted turkey, turkey gravy, mashed red potatoes, and focaccia bread dressing along with seasonal vegetables, pork loin, flank steak, and an assortment of desserts on Nov. 25.

EPCOT

Disney will soon release a food guide on the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays presented by AdventHealth. FOX 35 will update this story when they do so.

However, Disney said that ‘The American Adventure Gingerbread Display’ will come to EPCOT this year. Pastry chefs have recreated the Lincoln Memorial, Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial, and The American Adventure building in miniature edible versions. It will be on display from Nov. 26 to Dec. 30.

DISNEY SPRINGS

Disney Springs, a food, shopping, and entertainment district filled with exciting stores and restaurants around every corner, will have plenty to offer this holiday season.

For example, the following items are available now and through Dec. 30 at Amorette’s Patisserie:

White Chocolate Peppermint Éclair with white chocolate and peppermint mousse

Santa Mickey Dome Cake

Holiday Mickey Mousse Mini Dome Cake

Holiday Parfait, which has Bourbon white chocolate mousse, cranberry cherry panna cotta, maple chocolate ganache, and chocolate chiffon cake

Available only on Dec. 31 at Amorette’s Patisserie, is the ‘NYE Petite Cake.’

Over at AristoCrêpes, Disney said that there are two more sweet and themed food items to enjoy:

Cherry Jubilee Bubble Waffle: A bubble waffle filled with scoops of vanilla ice cream, cherries, jubilee fillings, and whipped cream. It is already available for purchase and will be through Dec. 30.

Santa Hot Crêpe: A sweet crêpe filled with eggnog custard and topped with chocolate sauce and whipped cream. It is available just between Nov. 26 and Dec. 30.

The Ganachery is said to also have several festive options to enjoy throughout November and December. They include but are not limited to:

Olaf Hot Cocoa Surprise: Available between Nov. 12 and Dec. 30

Santa Mickey Piñata: Available now and through Dec. 30

Gingerbread Ganache Square: Available now and through Dec. 30

Peppermint Bark: Available now and through Dec. 30

Chocolate Christmas Cottage: Available between Dec. 22 and Dec. 30

At the outdoor carts and kiosks now throughout Disney Springs until Dec. 30 are several new seasonal drinks. These are said to be:

Mistletoe: Coconut rum, melon liqueur, blue curaçao, orange juice, pineapple juice, and Sprite

Fireside Cider: Cinnamon whiskey, vanilla vodka, white cranberry juice, grenadine, and Ginger Ale

Merry Margarita: Tequila, ginger liqueur, cinnamon beverage syrup, white cranberry juice, sweet and sour, and grenadine

Then, at the Daily Poutine, Disney said that there is a ‘Gobbler Poutine’ made of turkey, brown gravy, cranberry chutney, and cheese curds. It is already available and will stay so until Dec. 30.

Also available now and until Dec. 30 is the ‘Snowman on the Beach Margarita’ at Dockside Margaritas, which features silver tequila, key lime juice, crème de coconut, sweet and sour, graham cracker rim, chocolate pearls, and carrot sugar piece.

Even some of the sit-down restaurants inside Disney Springs are offering festive items this year.

For example, Disney said that D-Luxe Burger will offer the following new items:

Holiday Turkey Burger: This turkey burger is available now and through Dec. 1. It includes a turkey patty, butternut squash risotto cake, bacon-cranberry jam, lettuce, and tomato.

"Oh Deer" Cookie Shake: This shake is available now and until Dec. 30. It includes hazelnut liqueur, vanilla gelato, cinnamon beverage syrup, whipped cream, cinnamon, and sugar dusting with ginger deer garnish.

Then, at Jack Lindsey’s Hangar Bar, there are several new seasonal items available between Nov. 5 and Dec. 30:

Venison Slider: Sliders with venison sausage patties, arugula, tomato, and cranberry aïoli on house-made buns

Fried Brussel Sprouts: Fried Brussel sprouts with bacon vinaigrette

Holiday Lights Deviled Eggs: Colored deviled eggs with tobiko, and shrimp

Ham and Brie Flatbread: Shaved ham and brie cheese, pomegranate seeds, granny smith apples, apple vinaigrette, and watercress

Cookies and Milk: Assorted Christmas cookies and coquito

Lump of Coal Dessert: Cookies and cream ganache "coal"

Elf Elixir: Tequila, crème de menthe, and half & half with cookie crumb and holly leaf sugar garnishes

Claus Mo: Traditional cosmopolitan with a shimmery twist garnished with red and white sugar and a candy cane

Yule Mule: Gin, ginger beer, cranberry juice, and rosemary simple syrup with a holly leaf sugar garnish

DISNEY’S ALL-STAR RESORTS

Many of the Walt Disney World resorts will offer special holiday food this year, including Disney’s All-Star Resorts. The dishes will be sold at the Intermission Food Court, World Premier Food Court, and Intermission Food Court.

For example, on Nov. 25, Disney said that a ‘Thanksgiving Dinner’ can be purchased at the food courts. It is composed of turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green beans, and cranberry relish with a choice of an apple or pumpkin tart. The pumpkin tart can also be purchased on its own that day.

Then, on Christmas, the food courts will reportedly serve ‘Christmas Dinner,’ which includes ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green beans, and cranberry relish with a choice of an apple or pumpkin tart. Again, the pumpkin tart can also be purchased on its own that day.

Between Dec. 19 and Jan. 1, Disney’s All-Star Resorts will also have a ‘Playful Penguin Cupcake’ for sale. It is said to be a red velvet cupcake with cream cheese buttercream, peppermint sprinkles, and a sugared playful penguin.

DISNEY’S ART OF ANIMATION RESORT

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort will serve a range of festive food items and drinks at the Landscapes of Flavor.

For instance, Disney said between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30, a ‘Spiked Coffee Milkshake’ and ‘Cranberry Margarita’ will be available. Then, between Nov. 7 and Nov. 27, there will be a ‘Pumpkin Tart’ and ‘Apple Tart’ on sale.

During the next month, there will reportedly be two new items available for those at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort. They are:

Playful Penguin Cupcake: A red velvet cupcake with cream cheese buttercream, peppermint sprinkles, and a sugared playful penguin. It will be available between Dec. 19 and Jan. 1.

Spiked Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate: Available all of December.

DISNEY’S POP CENTURY RESORT

Disney’s Pop Century Resort will have the same holiday food and drink offerings during November and December as Disney’s Art of Animation. They will be on sale at the Everything POP Shopping & Dining.

Disney said that between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30, a ‘Spiked Coffee Milkshake’ and ‘Cranberry Margarita’ will be available. Then, between Nov. 7 and Nov. 27, there will be a ‘Pumpkin Tart’ and ‘Apple Tart’ on sale.

During the next month, there will reportedly be two new items available for those at the resort:

Playful Penguin Cupcake: A red velvet cupcake with cream cheese buttercream, peppermint sprinkles, and a sugared playful penguin. It will be available between Dec. 19 and Jan. 1.

Spiked Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate: Available all of December.

DISNEY’S ANIMAL KINGDOM LODGE

Two of the restaurants at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, Sanaa and The Mara, will offer themed food items this holiday season.

Sanaa, which typically features Indian-inspired dishes, will serve a ‘Chocolate Peppermint Ornament’ between Dec. 19 and Dec. 25, Disney said. This is a Ghanaian dark chocolate mousse and peppermint crunch chocolate biscuit with pomegranate and raspberries.

Then, only on Christmas, Sanaa will reportedly serve a ‘Roast Rib Eye,’ which comes with jus lie, Tunisian mashed potatoes, green beans in an apricot-cranberry butter, and mushroom conserva.

Meanwhile, the Mara will serve several holiday sweets between Dec. 1 and Dec. 31, including:

Gingeraffe: A gingerbread giraffe cookie

Chocolate and Peppermint Cookie Sandwich: A smoked chocolate and spice cookie with peppermint buttercream

DISNEY’S BOARDWALK

Throughout the holiday season, Disney’s BoardWalk will have a range of special items available for purchase at the Trattoria al Forno and the BoardWalk Bakery.

On Thanksgiving, Disney said that Trattoria al Forno will serve several holiday dishes, including:

Thanksgiving Sage & Thyme Oven-Roasted Turkey: Cornbread and sausage stuffing, sour cream-mashed Yukon gold potatoes, green beans and rainbow carrots with herb butter, cranberry citrus compote, pan gravy, and Parker House Rolls.

Apple Crostata: Served with vanilla bean gelato, candied pecans, and caramel sauce

Then, between Dec. 19 and Dec. 31, they said more holiday dishes will debut at Trattoria al Forno, like:

Mickey Eggs-in-a-Basket: Egg-filled butter brioche and classic pastrami hash with choice of ham, bacon, or sausage

Oak-grilled Char-crusted Ribeye: Amarone butter, truffle gnocchi, and balsamic-pancetta Brussel sprouts

Chocolate Cherry Bombe: Chocolate crunch mousse on a fudgy brownie base with cherry filling and amaretto panna cotta

At BoardWalk Bakery in December, there will reportedly be an assortment of festive sweets for those at the resort to enjoy. They include:

Gingerbread Boy Cupcake: Available between Dec. 1 and Dec. 25

Christmas Cookie Box: Available between Dec. 1 and Dec. 25

Peppermint Bark: Available between Dec. 1 and Dec. 26

Pumpkin Cheesecake Swirl Bread: Available between Dec. 1 and Dec. 26

Mickey Mouse Gingerbread Cookie: Available between Dec. 1 and Dec. 26

Minnie Sugar Cookie: Available between Dec. 1 and Dec. 26

Mickey Sugar Cookie: Available between Dec. 1 and Dec. 26

Root Beer Float Cupcake: Available between Dec. 26 and Jan. 1

DISNEY’S CARIBBEAN BEACH RESORT

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort will sell special food items this holiday season at the Centertown Market and the Centertown Market Grab n’ Go.

For example, a ‘Pumpkin Tart’ is already available and will continue to be through Nov. 25. Then, on Thanksgiving, an ‘Apple Tart’ will also be on sale.

For the month of December, ‘Christmas Brownie Bites’ and an ‘Eggnog cupcake’ will go on sale.

DISNEY’S CONTEMPORARY RESORT

Disney’s Contemporary Resort will sell holiday food items this year at the Contempo Cafe.

Starting Nov. 14 through Nov. 27, Disney said that the restaurant will sell a ‘Pumpkin Pie Tart,’ which is filled with cinnamon chantilly cream.

Several other sweet items will also go on sale on Nov. 14 but stay available through Jan. 1. They are:

Gingerbread Boy

Chocolate Peppermint Cookie

Linzer Cookie

Gingerbread House Kit: Build-your-own Disney’s Contemporary Resort Gingerbread House

Later in November, on Nov. 28, a ‘Yule Log’ will go on sale. It is specifically a chocolate peppermint yule log and will stay available through Jan. 1.

DISNEY’S CORONADO SPRINGS RESORT

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort will sell special holiday food and drink items at multiple locations.

For example, at the Barcelona Lounge, Disney said that three festive drink items will be available between Dec. 12 and Jan. 8. They are:

Iced S’mores Macchiato: Espresso, low-fat milk, and toasted marshmallow beverage syrup topped with sweet cream and chocolate drizzle

Cranberry Mimosa: Cranberry juice and blanc de blanc cava

Hot Toddy for Two: Twinings Discovery Collection Caramel Rooibos tea, brandy, amaretto, and cinnamon beverage syrup

The Hot Toddy for Two will also be available at the Dahlia Lounge on those same dates.

Then, at the Three Bridges Bar and Grill at Villa del Largo, there will reportedly be two types of sangria for sale. They are:

Blood Orange Sangria: A house-made white sangria topped with blood orange beverage syrup. It will be available from Nov. 25 to Jan. 8.

Spiced Winter Sangria: A house-made red sangria warmed with spices. It will be available between Nov. 25 and Mar. 1.

Other festive drinks available at both the Three Bridges Bar and Grill at Villa del Largo and Dahlia Lounge are said to be:

Peanut Butter S’mores Old Fashioned: Peanut butter whiskey, crème de cacao, toasted marshmallow beverage syrup, and orange bitters. Available between Nov. 25 and Jan. 8.

Mistletoe Sangria: House-made white sangria with a melon liqueur twist. Available between Dec. 12 and Jan. 8.

Cruz de Galicia: Amaretto, spiced rum, lemonade, and a splash of soda. Available between Dec. 12 and Jan. 8.

Toasted Espresso Martini: Vanilla vodka, crème de cacao, freshly brewed espresso, and toasted marshmallow beverage syrup. Available between Dec. 12 and Jan. 8.

On Thanksgiving, the Three Bridges Bar and Grill at Villa del Largo and Dahlia Lounge will serve a ‘Turkey "a la Plancha,"’ which includes a plancha-seared turkey breast, aged sherry-sage gravy, cranberry-apple chutney, and a scallion biscuit with a choice of two sides: pomme purée, sweet potato gratin, elote, roasted cauliflower, magdelana dressing, or Brussel sprouts.

Two holiday food offerings will also be available at Toledo–Tapas, Steak, and Seafood on Thanksgiving. They are said to be:

Turkey Roulade: Magdalena dressing, pomme purée, glazed carrots, Brussel sprouts, cranberry relish, and turkey gravy

Mulled Wine Pear Mousse: Orange chiffon, candied apples, almond-leaf tuille, and almond crunch

DISNEY’S GRAND FLORIDIAN RESORT & SPA

Multiple restaurants at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa will offer holiday food items this year.

At Gasparilla Island Grill from now until Dec. 1, two special sweet items are reportedly available. They are:

Pumpkin Pie Cake Pop: Pumpkin spice jumbo cake pop enrobed in white chocolate to resemble an autumn pumpkin

Fall Flavors Cupcake: Cinnamon-spiced cupcake with apple filling topped with a sugar pumpkin and maple buttercream in festive fall colors

Then, between Dec. 1 and Jan. 1 at Gasparilla Island Grill, there will be even more sweet items to enjoy. Disney said that they are:

Happy Holidays Cake Pop: Triple chocolate cake pop enrobed in white chocolate with festive winter décor

Very Merry Minnie Mouse Cupcake: Chocolate cupcake filled with cookies and cream mousse and topped with ganache-dipped buttercream with cookie ears and chocolate a holiday bow

Red Velvet Wreath Cupcake: Red velvet cupcake filled with cream cheese mousse and topped with a vanilla buttercream wreath and a chocolate bow

S’more Cookie: Graham chocolate chip cookie piled with toasted marshmallows and M&M’S

Cítricos will sell a ‘Pumpkin Cheesecake’ on Nov. 27, they said. It is a pumpkin cheesecake resting on a spiced chiffon cake and topped with cassis mousse, a pumpkin seed-ginger crumble, and caramel sauce.

That same day, Narcoossee’s will sell a ‘Pumpkin Spice Bundt Cake,’ which is described as a pumpkin cake filled with white chocolate cream cheese mousse. It also has a brown sugar glaze and orange marmalade sauce.

Disney confirmed that a life-size storybook gingerbread house is coming to the Grand Floridian Resort & Spa lobby. It will include "cinnamon clouds" coming from the chimney, white chocolate candy canes, edible snowflakes, and sugar poinsettias. It will be on display from Nov. 10 to Jan. 1.

DISNEY’S OLD KEY WEST RESORT

Several festive food items will be available at Disney’s Old Key West Resort this holiday season.

For instance, Good’s Food to Go will sell a ’Bourbon Pumpkin Cheesecake’ between Nov. 7 and Nov. 27. Disney described it as a pumpkin cheesecake with bourbon panna cotta and spiced pecans.

Then, at Good Food’s to Go between Dec. 1 and Jan. 1, there will reportedly be two holiday sweets to enjoy:

Peppermint Bark: Dark and white chocolate with peppermint pieces

Gingerbread Cupcake: Gingerbread cake, caramel mousse filling, and spiced buttercream

Meanwhile, at Olivia’s Café, there will be a ‘Pumpkin Cheesecake’ on sale on Nov. 27. According to Disney, the pumpkin cheesecake is completed with toasted meringue, cranberry compote, and cranberry macaron.

Then, between Dec. 24 and Jan. 1 at Olivia’s Café, there will be a ‘Chocolate Peppermint Cake’ for sale. It is described as a chocolate lava cake with peppermint snow and raspberry sauce.

DISNEY’S PORT ORLEANS RESORT

Two restaurants at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort will offer special food items this holiday season: Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory (French Quarter) and Riverside Mill Food Court (Riverside).

Already on sale now until Nov. 27, both restaurants will sell pumpkin and apple tarts.

Then, between Dec. 19 and Jan. 1, they will sell a ‘Playful Penguin Cupcake,’ which is a red velvet cupcake with cream cheese buttercream, peppermint sprinkles, and a sugared playful penguin.

DISNEY’S SARATOGA SPRINGS RESORT & SPA

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa will sell holiday food items this year at The Artist’s Palette.

For example, a ‘Bourbon Pumpkin Cheesecake’ is on sale now and until Nov. 27. Disney described it as a pumpkin cheesecake with bourbon panna cotta and spiced pecans.

Following this, between Dec. 1 and Jan. 1, several new holiday items will go on sale. They are said to be:

Peppermint Bark: Dark and white chocolate with peppermint pieces

Eggnog Cupcake: Spiced cake, eggnog mousse filling, and caramel buttercream

Gingerbread Cookies: Themed to Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Peppermint Mousse: Peppermint mousse, fudge center, and a chocolate cookie

DISNEY’S POLYNESIAN VILLAGE RESORT

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort will have both special food and drink items this holiday season.

At the Barefoot Pool Bar, Disney said that a ‘Frozen Martini with DOLE Whip Watermelon’ will be sold. It is vodka blended with DOLE Whip Watermelon and topped with a green sugared rim. An availability date was not listed.

Then, at Kona Island and Capt. Cook’s, there will be a ‘Thanksgiving Turkey Cupcake’ available to purchase between Nov. 15 and Nov. 30. It is described as a chocolate cupcake with milk chocolate rocky road filling and buttercream.

At the same location between Dec. 1 and Dec. 31, the resort will reportedly sell two holiday-themed sweets:

Holiday "Elf" Dome: Vanilla cake with eggnog filling, white chocolate glaçage, and buttercream décor

Holiday Moana Cupcake: Chocolate cupcake, Morello cherry, buttercream icing, and Moana chocolate décor

Between Dec. 29 and Jan. 3, a ‘Stroke of Midnight Cupcake’ will reportedly go on sale at Kona Island and Capt. Cook’s too. It is said to be a vanilla cupcake with white chocolate Champagne filling, chocolate-covered pop rocks, and white chocolate clock.

Meanwhile, at the Kona Café, Disney said that a ‘Chocolate Hazelnut Yule Log’ will be on sale for the entire month of December. It is a chocolate sponge cake with hazelnut crémeux, chocolate ganache, rum hazelnut chocolate sauce, and royal icing décor.

Between Dec. 20 and Jan. 1 at Kona Café, the resort will sell a ‘Mocha Molten Lava Cake,’ which is said to be finished with mascarpone cream and bitter orange marmalade.

DISNEY’S RIVIERA RESORT

Multiple restaurants at Disney’s Riviera Resort will sell festive foods this year.

For example, Le Petit Café will sell ‘Mickey Gingerbread Cookies’ between Nov. 21 and Jan. 1. Disney said that the gingerbread cookie duo will be baked in chocolate and glazed with sugar.

Then, between Nov. 28 and Jan. 1 at Le Petit Café, there will be a Peppermint Mousse reportedly on sale. It will be a combination of dark chocolate and peppermint white chocolate mousse.

At the resort’s Primo Piatto, there will be two cheesecake options to enjoy this holiday season. Disney said that they are:

Pumpkin Cheesecake with Pumpkin Cheesecake with Chocolate Hazelnut Swirl: Available Nov. 27

Eggnog Cheesecake: Available between Nov. 28 and Jan. 1

Meanwhile, at Topolino’s Terrace – Flavors of the Riviera, there will be several holiday items to enjoy.

On Thanksgiving, the restaurant will reportedly offer a ‘Black Heritage Turkey,’ which is a sous vide turkey breast served with turkey leg roulade, sourdough stuffing torchon, sweet potato casserole with spiced marshmallows, potato purée, roasted gravy, cranberry marmalade, haricot vert amandine, and roasted rainbow carrots.

Available now and through Nov. 27, Disney said that the restaurant will serve a ‘Pumpkin Mousse.’ It is composed of pumpkin cheesecake, hazelnut chocolate sponge, pistachio crumble, and a cherry compote.

Starting Nov. 28 until Jan. 1, they added that Topolino’s Terrace – Flavors of the Riviera will sell a ‘Caramel Milk Chocolate Mousse.’ It includes chocolate-hazelnut cheesecake, chocolate crumble, and chantilly cream.

DISNEY’S WILDERNESS LODGE

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge will sell a variety of seasonal food and drink items.

Inside Disney’s Wilderness Lodge lobby, Disney said that several holiday food items will be available from Nov. 14 through Jan. 1. They are:

Gingerbread Pine Tree

Reindeer Food: Cubes of gingerbread, chocolate stripped pretzels, holiday granola, and candies

Spiced Moose Cookie

Peppermint Bark

Then, at Geyser Point Bar & Grill, there will reportedly be an array of holiday drink items available now and through Jan. 8:

Martinis Around the World Flight

Key Lime Pie: Lime juice, simple syrup, and rum with a green sugar rim

Poinsettia: Brut Champagne and cranberry

Italian Manhattan: Bourbon, vermouth, bitters, grenadine, and cranberry with maraschino cherries

Caribbean Cream: Rum, cinnamon cream liqueur, and cream with nutmeg and green sugar rim

DISNEY’S YACHT AND BEACH CLUB RESORT

This year, Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resort will offer a large list of holiday food and drink options.

Disney said that the majority of the resort’s festive dishes are already available and will be through Dec. 31 at The Market at Ale & Compass, Beach Club Marketplace, and Disney’s Beach Club Lobby. They listed these:

Chocolate Crinkle Cookies: A bag of three chocolate crinkle cookies with a dusting of sweet snow

Trio of Fudge: White chocolate peppermint fudge, white chocolate-gingerbread fudge, and dark chocolate-hot cocoa fudge

Plant-Based and Gluten-Friendly Brownie: Chocolate brownies with chocolate ganache

Signature Stollen Bread: German bread created with nuts, spices, and fruit coated with a mountain of vanilla powdered sugar

Mickey Gingerbread: Our traditional sugar-glazed Mickey gingerbread with chocolate backing

Mickey and Minnie Crispy Rice Treats: Crispy rice treats decorated with red chocolate, sanding sugar, snowflakes, and chocolate garnishes

Peppermint Bark: Dark and white chocolate with peppermint pieces

Chocolate Snow Globe: Dark chocolate snow globe with the 50th Anniversary print

Chocolate-Covered Marshmallow Snowmen: Chocolate-covered marshmallows decorated to look like adorable snowmen on festive red and white straw

Chocolate Creme-filled Sandwich Cookie Pops: White chocolate-covered creme-filled sandwich cookie pops themed to The Little Mermaid

Gluten-Friendly Gingerbread Cookie glazed in sugar

Gluten-Friendly Gingerbread Chocolate Cookie glazed in sugar

Then, already at The Market at Ale & Compass and Beach Club Marketplace until Dec. 31 are two more holiday food items reportedly available for purchase. They are:

Pumpkin Cheesecake: Pumpkin-flavored New York-style cheesecake with caramel sauce, whipped cream, chocolate leaves, and cranberry-flavored sugar crystals

Holiday Red and Green Creme-filled Sandwich Cookie Bonbons: Mousse-filled on a cookie base sprayed with colorful chocolate

Then, available at the same two locations for the entire month of December, is the ‘Holiday Mickey Cupcake,’ Disney said. It is a vanilla cupcake filled with vanilla mousse topped with holiday décor and chocolate Mickey ears.

Meanwhile, at the Ale & Compass Restaurant, a ‘Pumpkin Tart’ with chantilly cream and a cherry cranberry sauce will be available on Thanksgiving.

Disney said that pastry chefs have created a gingerbread display for the Beach Club Resort. It is a life-size spinning carousel themed to "The Little Mermaid." It includes hand-painted holiday characters, handcrafted gingerbread shingles, and fondant snowflakes. It is available to see now through Jan. 2.

The lobby of the resort also reportedly has a holiday village with a miniature train on display.

Walt Disney World Resort has a lot in store for food fans this holiday season. No matter where you turn, a festive treat awaits you and that is just the start of the celebrations planned. Holiday projections, an after-hours event, the return of the Candlelight Processional, and so much more are on the horizon.

Stay tuned to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Walt Disney World news.