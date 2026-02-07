Suspect arrested in months-long golf cart theft operation in Sumter County

The Brief Deputies say an unrelated call led them to discover a months-long chop shop operation at a home on Clarke Street in Wildwood. Investigators found stolen golf carts, a UTV and thousands of dollars in professional tools outside a travel trailer where a man was squatting. The suspect faces multiple charges, and deputies say more could be coming as they track down additional victims.



What started as a routine, unrelated call turned into what deputies describe as a full-blown chop-shop operation.

What we know:

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Clarke Street and discovered what they believe was a months-long theft operation tied to stolen golf carts and equipment across the county.

Investigators say outside a travel trailer where 40-year-old Joshua Harrell had been squatting, they found multiple stolen golf carts, a UTV and thousands of dollars in professional-grade tools.

Deputies say some of those tools were stolen from the Waterfront Inn. In November, a $5,000 motor was also taken from a brand-new golf cart near Sumter Landing.

Authorities now believe the operation may be connected to thefts at multiple locations throughout Sumter County.

Harrell is charged with operating a chop shop and grand theft. Deputies say additional charges are possible as they continue tracing recovered parts back to their rightful owners.

What they're saying:

Neighbors in the Villages say they are stunned by what investigators uncovered.

"I don't think it's normal. I don't think people would have to worry that that would be a normal thing going on," Kerstin Schnider said.

"It doesn’t surprise me. I am glad he was caught," said Terry Hawk.

What's next:

The sheriff’s office says the alleged operation likely went on for months. Investigators are asking anyone who may have been a victim or who recognizes any of the recovered parts to contact Crimeline as the investigation continues.