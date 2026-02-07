Suspect arrested in months-long golf cart theft operation in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - What started as a routine, unrelated call turned into what deputies describe as a full-blown chop-shop operation.
What we know:
According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Clarke Street and discovered what they believe was a months-long theft operation tied to stolen golf carts and equipment across the county.
Investigators say outside a travel trailer where 40-year-old Joshua Harrell had been squatting, they found multiple stolen golf carts, a UTV and thousands of dollars in professional-grade tools.
Deputies say some of those tools were stolen from the Waterfront Inn. In November, a $5,000 motor was also taken from a brand-new golf cart near Sumter Landing.
Authorities now believe the operation may be connected to thefts at multiple locations throughout Sumter County.
Harrell is charged with operating a chop shop and grand theft. Deputies say additional charges are possible as they continue tracing recovered parts back to their rightful owners.
What they're saying:
Neighbors in the Villages say they are stunned by what investigators uncovered.
"I don't think it's normal. I don't think people would have to worry that that would be a normal thing going on," Kerstin Schnider said.
"It doesn’t surprise me. I am glad he was caught," said Terry Hawk.
What's next:
The sheriff’s office says the alleged operation likely went on for months. Investigators are asking anyone who may have been a victim or who recognizes any of the recovered parts to contact Crimeline as the investigation continues.
