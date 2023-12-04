LIST: Central Florida holiday festival, Christmas parades

Central Florida might not get snow this holiday season, but the region will still transform into a winter wonderland!

From dazzling light displays to whimsical installations, here's a look at the holiday festival lineup for locals and visitors alike:

Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom

What: Celebrate the holidays with Mickey Mouse and his pals with a parade, fireworks show, snowfall and other holiday-themed events.

When: Select dates Nov. 9 - Dec. 22

Where: Magic Kingdom, Walt Disney World

Tickets: Find tickets here

Disney Jollywood Nights at Hollywood Studios

What: This brand-new nighttime party includes live bands, nostalgic characters, specialty food and drink, and more.

When: Select dates Nov. 11 - Dec. 20

Where: Hollywood Studios, Walt Disney World

Tickets: $159 each; find tickets here

EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

What: Celebrate holidays around the world with events, attractions and food

When: Nov. 24 to Dec. 30

Where: EPCOT, Walt Disney World

Tickets: Included with park admission

Holidays at Universal Orlando

What: Join the celebration of Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, enjoy huge balloons at Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s, and laugh along to the Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular.

When: Select dates Nov. 10 - Jan. 2, 2024

Where: Universal Orlando Resort

Tickets: Included with Your Theme Park Ticket or Annual Pass

SeaWorld Orlando's Christmas Celebration

What: The park will be transformed into a winter wonderland with millions of lights, plus holiday shows, ice skating, and holiday bites.

When: Select dates Nov. 10 - Jan. 2, 2024

Where: SeaWorld Orlando

Tickets: Included with park admission; upgrades available here

Dazzling Nights at Harry P. Leu Gardens

What: Immerse yourself in interactive light installations, a 70-foot-long light tunnel, a play area, and snow.

When: Nov. 24 - Jan. 6, 2024

Where: Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N Forest Ave., Orlando

Tickets: Tickets range from $15 to $229 per person; find tickets here

ICE! at Gaylord Palms

What: Experience the magic of A Charlie Brown Christmas with larger-than-life scenes made from 6,700 blocks of ice, slides, and other immersive experiences

When: Nov. 17 - Jan. 3, 2024

Where: Gaylord Palms Resort, 6000 West Osceola Parkway, Kissimmee

Tickets: Starting from $32.99/adult and $22.99/child; find tickets here

Magic of Lights at Daytona International Speedway

What: The World Center of Racing will transform into a holiday wonderland with this holiday drive-through tradition featuring over one million lights.

When: Every night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Daytona International Speedway

Tickets: Starts at $27

Santa Workshop Experience at ICON Park

What: ICON Park is transformed into a winter wonderland complete with all of your favorite festivities and a photo with Santa Claus

When: Nov. 10 through Dec 24, 2023

Where: ICON Park at 8375 International Dr., Orlando FL 32819

Tickets: Starts at $30.95

Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild at Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens

What: See dozens of all-new, hand-constructed lantern displays illuminated by thousands of LED lights around the Zoo on a 3/4 mile path.

When: Nov. 17 to Jan. 14, 2024, with specific entry times at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8 p.m.

Where: Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens, 3755 W Seminole Blvd, Sanford, FL 32771

Tickets: Starts at $22.99

Colorful Christmas at Crayola Experience

What: Animatronic Christmas characters tell stories. See a life-sized snow globe, seasonal scavenger hunt, live entertainment, holiday treats, and more.

When: Nov.18 - Jan. 7, 2024

Where: Florida Mall at 8001 S Orange Blossom Trail

Tickets: $25.99

Holiday Nights at Island H2O at Island H2O Live

What: Island H2O Water Park transforms into a wonderland of holiday lights with the brand-new holiday event.

When: Select nights through Dec. 31

Where: Nighly, after 8 p.m.

Tickets: Starts at $24.00

Holidays at LEGOLAND

What: LEGOLAND Florida offers a combination of seasonal shows and treats, special LEGO characters, twinkling lights, and fireworks on select nights.

When: Select dates: Nov. 24-26, Dec. 2-3, 9-10, 16-17, and Dec. 22-31.

Where: 6000 Cypress Gardens Boulevard, Winter Haven, FL 33884

Tickets: Starting at $59.99.

CENTRAL FLORIDA CHRISTMAS PARADES

City of Orlando 2023 Tree Lighting Celebration

What: Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer invites Central Florida residents and visitors to ring in the holiday season and help countdown to the lighting of the City of Orlando’s Christmas tree at Lake Eola Park’s Washington Plaza.

When: Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, from 5 p.m.to 9 p.m.

Where: Lake Eola Park

Tickets: FREE

College Park Holiday on the Drive

What: This event features an artisan vendor village, kids activities, food trucks, visits with Santa, and more.

When: Thursday, Dec. 7, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Downtown College Park, 2400 Edgewater Dr., Orlando, FL

Tickets: FREE

Apopka’s Christmas Parade

What: 47th Annual Christmas Parade: "A Christmas Story In Apopka"

When: 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 9

Where: On Park Avenue from UMC of Apopka to Votaw Road

Tickets: FREE

Cocoa Beach Christmas Boat Parade

What: Ring in the holiday season on the water at the Cocoa Beach Christmas Boat Parade.

When: Saturday, December 9 at 6 p.m.

Where: Sunset Café - 520 and Banana River; Wildlife Watersports, 129 Manatee Lane; End of S. Banana River Blvd.; Cove Park, 540 McNabb Pkwy (just west of the end of 3rd St. North)

Tickets: FREE

Cocoa Beach Christmas Street Parade

What: Festive floats, and marching band tunes, and you may even spot Santa Claus!

When: December 2, 2023, at 2 p.m.

Where: Brevard Ave. & Orlando Ave. between S. 1st St. and N. 4th St.

Tickets: FREE

Cocoa/Rockledge Holiday Parade and Holiday Festival

What: The City of Cocoa and the City of Rockledge invite you to this year’s Cocoa/Rockledge "Gnome for the Holidays Parade.

When: December 9, 2023,10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Parade begins at Rockledge High School on Florida Ave, continues through the streets of Historic Cocoa Village, and will end at Lee Wenner Park.

Tickets: FREE

Winter Park Chamber’s Ye Olde Christmas Parade

What: The annual Winter Park Ye Olde Hometown Christmas Parade has been held each December for more than 65 years, making it the oldest continuous holiday parade in Central Florida.

When: Saturday, Dec. 2 at 9 a.m.

Where: Park Ave.

Tickets: FREE

Winter Park's Holiday Boat Parade

What: Family and friends can gather in their backyards on Lake Virginia or at Dinky Dock Park to see the impressive boat and dock holiday decorations created by residents and local business sponsors.

When: Saturday, December 9, at 6 p.m.

Where: Dinky Dock Park, 410 Ollie Ave., Winter Park, Florida

Tickets: FREE

Mount Dora Christmas Parade

What: It's the 63rd Annual Mount Dora Christmas Parade sponsored by the Mount Dora Lions Club.

When: Saturday, Dec. 2. The lineup is at 9 a.m. and step off is at 10: a.m.

Where: Downtown Mount Dora

Tickets: FREE

Melbourne Light Parade

What: A lighted night Street Parade. Sit back and enjoy the wonders of the Melbourne area as we bring the hometown feeling of Christmas to you. A light night parade with floats made and designed by floats by Girl Scout and Boy Scout groups, local businesses, churches, and other local community groups. Santa Claus will be arriving on a 55-foot float with Mrs. Claus and their beautiful reindeer.

When: Saturday, Dec. 9. at 6 p.m.

Where: 1300 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Melbourne, FL

Tickets: FREE

Longwood Christmas Parade

What: The City of Longwood will host the 9th annual Christmas Parade through Longwood

When: Saturday, Dec, 2 at 3 p.m.

Where: Ronald Reagan Blvd., north of SR 434

Tickets: FREE

St. Cloud Holiday Parade

What: This Year’s Christmas Parade Theme is "Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree."

When: December 2, 2023, from 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Downtown St. Cloud

Tickets: FREE

Tavares Christmas Parade and Celebration

What: A Christmas parade followed by plenty of fun, activities, and holiday cheer to put you in the Christmas spirit.

When: Dec. 3, 2023, at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Downtown Tavares

Tickets: FREE

Winter Springs Winter Wonderland

What: Tis’ the season for joy and celebration! Stop by and enjoy the festivities this holiday season at Winter Wonderland! Experience an evening with one of the longest-running traditions in our city, the 40th annual Holiday Parade featuring local talent and businesses, and the annual Christmas tree Lighting! Enjoy local entertainment and a visit from Santa Claus!

When: Dec. 2, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Winter Springs Town Center

Tickets: FREE

Oviedo Christmas and Holiday Parade

What: The Holiday Parade is back at the City of Oviedo! Join us for the lights! The spectacles! The magic!

When: Saturday, Dec. 2, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Center Lake Park, 299 Center Lake Ln Oviedo, FL 32765

Tickets: FREE

Palm Bay Holiday Light Parade

What: The Biggest Holiday Parade on the Space Coast returns to Malabar Road again this year!

When: Dec. 2, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: 1951 Malabar Rd NW, Palm Bay, FL, 32909

Tickets: FREE

Kissimmee Festival of Lights and Parade

What: Experience one of Central Florida’s premier nighttime parades in Historic Downtown Kissimmee. This year’s parade theme is "Jingle Bell Rock."

When: Dec. 9, 2023, at 7 p.m.

Where: Kissimmee Lakefront Park, 300 E Monument Ave., Kissimmee, Fl, 34741

Tickets: FREE

Sanford's Parade of Lights

What: The annual "Parade of Lights" offers residents and visitors a dazzling evening of exciting parade floats, lights and music.

When: Dec. 9, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Downtown Sanford on 1st Street

Tickets: FREE

Winter Garden's Christmas Parade

What: A long-standing Winter Garden holiday tradition will delight spectators and bring in holiday cheer!

When: Saturday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m.

Where: Starts at Dillard Street at the Palmetto Street intersection, proceeds north on Dillard Street, then heads west/left on Plant Street through the historic downtown and concludes at Park Avenue.

Tickets: FREE

Titusville Christmas Parade

What: Titusville celebrates over six decades of holiday magic at the cherished Christmas Parade, where twinkling lights, festive floats, and the spirit of the season come alive in a joyful procession that has graced its streets since 1962.

When: Dec. 9, 2023, at 6 p.m.

Where: 150 Terrier Trail S, Titusville, FL, 32780

Tickets: FREE

