LIST: Central Florida holiday festival, Christmas parades
ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida might not get snow this holiday season, but the region will still transform into a winter wonderland!
From dazzling light displays to whimsical installations, here's a look at the holiday festival lineup for locals and visitors alike:
Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom
What: Celebrate the holidays with Mickey Mouse and his pals with a parade, fireworks show, snowfall and other holiday-themed events.
When: Select dates Nov. 9 - Dec. 22
Where: Magic Kingdom, Walt Disney World
Tickets: Find tickets here
Click here for more info.
Disney Jollywood Nights at Hollywood Studios
What: This brand-new nighttime party includes live bands, nostalgic characters, specialty food and drink, and more.
When: Select dates Nov. 11 - Dec. 20
Where: Hollywood Studios, Walt Disney World
Tickets: $159 each; find tickets here
Click here for more info.
EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays
What: Celebrate holidays around the world with events, attractions and food
When: Nov. 24 to Dec. 30
Where: EPCOT, Walt Disney World
Tickets: Included with park admission
Click here for more info.
Holidays at Universal Orlando
What: Join the celebration of Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, enjoy huge balloons at Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s, and laugh along to the Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular.
When: Select dates Nov. 10 - Jan. 2, 2024
Where: Universal Orlando Resort
Tickets: Included with Your Theme Park Ticket or Annual Pass
Click here for more info.
SeaWorld Orlando's Christmas Celebration
What: The park will be transformed into a winter wonderland with millions of lights, plus holiday shows, ice skating, and holiday bites.
When: Select dates Nov. 10 - Jan. 2, 2024
Where: SeaWorld Orlando
Tickets: Included with park admission; upgrades available here
Click here for more info.
Dazzling Nights at Harry P. Leu Gardens
What: Immerse yourself in interactive light installations, a 70-foot-long light tunnel, a play area, and snow.
When: Nov. 24 - Jan. 6, 2024
Where: Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N Forest Ave., Orlando
Tickets: Tickets range from $15 to $229 per person; find tickets here
Click here for more info.
ICE! at Gaylord Palms
What: Experience the magic of A Charlie Brown Christmas with larger-than-life scenes made from 6,700 blocks of ice, slides, and other immersive experiences
When: Nov. 17 - Jan. 3, 2024
Where: Gaylord Palms Resort, 6000 West Osceola Parkway, Kissimmee
Tickets: Starting from $32.99/adult and $22.99/child; find tickets here
Click here for more info.
Magic of Lights at Daytona International Speedway
What: The World Center of Racing will transform into a holiday wonderland with this holiday drive-through tradition featuring over one million lights.
When: Every night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Daytona International Speedway
Tickets: Starts at $27
Click here for more info.
Santa Workshop Experience at ICON Park
What: ICON Park is transformed into a winter wonderland complete with all of your favorite festivities and a photo with Santa Claus
When: Nov. 10 through Dec 24, 2023
Where: ICON Park at 8375 International Dr., Orlando FL 32819
Tickets: Starts at $30.95
Click here for more info.
Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild at Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens
What: See dozens of all-new, hand-constructed lantern displays illuminated by thousands of LED lights around the Zoo on a 3/4 mile path.
When: Nov. 17 to Jan. 14, 2024, with specific entry times at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8 p.m.
Where: Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens, 3755 W Seminole Blvd, Sanford, FL 32771
Tickets: Starts at $22.99
Click here for more info.
Colorful Christmas at Crayola Experience
What: Animatronic Christmas characters tell stories. See a life-sized snow globe, seasonal scavenger hunt, live entertainment, holiday treats, and more.
When: Nov.18 - Jan. 7, 2024
Where: Florida Mall at 8001 S Orange Blossom Trail
Tickets: $25.99
Click here for more info.
Holiday Nights at Island H2O at Island H2O Live
What: Island H2O Water Park transforms into a wonderland of holiday lights with the brand-new holiday event.
When: Select nights through Dec. 31
Where: Nighly, after 8 p.m.
Tickets: Starts at $24.00
Click here for more info.
Holidays at LEGOLAND
What: LEGOLAND Florida offers a combination of seasonal shows and treats, special LEGO characters, twinkling lights, and fireworks on select nights.
When: Select dates: Nov. 24-26, Dec. 2-3, 9-10, 16-17, and Dec. 22-31.
Where: 6000 Cypress Gardens Boulevard, Winter Haven, FL 33884
Tickets: Starting at $59.99.
Click here for more info.
CENTRAL FLORIDA CHRISTMAS PARADES
City of Orlando 2023 Tree Lighting Celebration
What: Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer invites Central Florida residents and visitors to ring in the holiday season and help countdown to the lighting of the City of Orlando’s Christmas tree at Lake Eola Park’s Washington Plaza.
When: Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, from 5 p.m.to 9 p.m.
Where: Lake Eola Park
Tickets: FREE
Click here for info.
College Park Holiday on the Drive
What: This event features an artisan vendor village, kids activities, food trucks, visits with Santa, and more.
When: Thursday, Dec. 7, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Downtown College Park, 2400 Edgewater Dr., Orlando, FL
Tickets: FREE
Click here for more info.
Apopka’s Christmas Parade
What: 47th Annual Christmas Parade: "A Christmas Story In Apopka"
When: 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 9
Where: On Park Avenue from UMC of Apopka to Votaw Road
Tickets: FREE
Click here for more info.
Cocoa Beach Christmas Boat Parade
What: Ring in the holiday season on the water at the Cocoa Beach Christmas Boat Parade.
When: Saturday, December 9 at 6 p.m.
Where: Sunset Café - 520 and Banana River; Wildlife Watersports, 129 Manatee Lane; End of S. Banana River Blvd.; Cove Park, 540 McNabb Pkwy (just west of the end of 3rd St. North)
Tickets: FREE
Click here for more info.
Cocoa Beach Christmas Street Parade
What: Festive floats, and marching band tunes, and you may even spot Santa Claus!
When: December 2, 2023, at 2 p.m.
Where: Brevard Ave. & Orlando Ave. between S. 1st St. and N. 4th St.
Tickets: FREE
Click here for more info.
Cocoa/Rockledge Holiday Parade and Holiday Festival
What: The City of Cocoa and the City of Rockledge invite you to this year’s Cocoa/Rockledge "Gnome for the Holidays Parade.
When: December 9, 2023,10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Parade begins at Rockledge High School on Florida Ave, continues through the streets of Historic Cocoa Village, and will end at Lee Wenner Park.
Tickets: FREE
Click here for more info.
Winter Park Chamber’s Ye Olde Christmas Parade
What: The annual Winter Park Ye Olde Hometown Christmas Parade has been held each December for more than 65 years, making it the oldest continuous holiday parade in Central Florida.
When: Saturday, Dec. 2 at 9 a.m.
Where: Park Ave.
Tickets: FREE
Click here for more info.
Winter Park's Holiday Boat Parade
What: Family and friends can gather in their backyards on Lake Virginia or at Dinky Dock Park to see the impressive boat and dock holiday decorations created by residents and local business sponsors.
When: Saturday, December 9, at 6 p.m.
Where: Dinky Dock Park, 410 Ollie Ave., Winter Park, Florida
Tickets: FREE
Click here for more info.
Mount Dora Christmas Parade
What: It's the 63rd Annual Mount Dora Christmas Parade sponsored by the Mount Dora Lions Club.
When: Saturday, Dec. 2. The lineup is at 9 a.m. and step off is at 10: a.m.
Where: Downtown Mount Dora
Tickets: FREE
Click here for more info
Melbourne Light Parade
What: A lighted night Street Parade. Sit back and enjoy the wonders of the Melbourne area as we bring the hometown feeling of Christmas to you. A light night parade with floats made and designed by floats by Girl Scout and Boy Scout groups, local businesses, churches, and other local community groups. Santa Claus will be arriving on a 55-foot float with Mrs. Claus and their beautiful reindeer.
When: Saturday, Dec. 9. at 6 p.m.
Where: 1300 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Melbourne, FL
Tickets: FREE
Click here for more info
Longwood Christmas Parade
What: The City of Longwood will host the 9th annual Christmas Parade through Longwood
When: Saturday, Dec, 2 at 3 p.m.
Where: Ronald Reagan Blvd., north of SR 434
Tickets: FREE
Click here for more info.
St. Cloud Holiday Parade
What: This Year’s Christmas Parade Theme is "Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree."
When: December 2, 2023, from 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Downtown St. Cloud
Tickets: FREE
Click here for more info.
Tavares Christmas Parade and Celebration
What: A Christmas parade followed by plenty of fun, activities, and holiday cheer to put you in the Christmas spirit.
When: Dec. 3, 2023, at 5:30 p.m.
Where: Downtown Tavares
Tickets: FREE
Click here for more info.
Winter Springs Winter Wonderland
What: Tis’ the season for joy and celebration! Stop by and enjoy the festivities this holiday season at Winter Wonderland! Experience an evening with one of the longest-running traditions in our city, the 40th annual Holiday Parade featuring local talent and businesses, and the annual Christmas tree Lighting! Enjoy local entertainment and a visit from Santa Claus!
When: Dec. 2, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: Winter Springs Town Center
Tickets: FREE
Click here for more info.
Oviedo Christmas and Holiday Parade
What: The Holiday Parade is back at the City of Oviedo! Join us for the lights! The spectacles! The magic!
When: Saturday, Dec. 2, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Center Lake Park, 299 Center Lake Ln Oviedo, FL 32765
Tickets: FREE
Click here for more info.
Palm Bay Holiday Light Parade
What: The Biggest Holiday Parade on the Space Coast returns to Malabar Road again this year!
When: Dec. 2, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: 1951 Malabar Rd NW, Palm Bay, FL, 32909
Tickets: FREE
Click here for more info.
Kissimmee Festival of Lights and Parade
What: Experience one of Central Florida’s premier nighttime parades in Historic Downtown Kissimmee. This year’s parade theme is "Jingle Bell Rock."
When: Dec. 9, 2023, at 7 p.m.
Where: Kissimmee Lakefront Park, 300 E Monument Ave., Kissimmee, Fl, 34741
Tickets: FREE
Click here for more info.
Sanford's Parade of Lights
What: The annual "Parade of Lights" offers residents and visitors a dazzling evening of exciting parade floats, lights and music.
When: Dec. 9, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: Downtown Sanford on 1st Street
Tickets: FREE
Click here for more info.
Winter Garden's Christmas Parade
What: A long-standing Winter Garden holiday tradition will delight spectators and bring in holiday cheer!
When: Saturday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m.
Where: Starts at Dillard Street at the Palmetto Street intersection, proceeds north on Dillard Street, then heads west/left on Plant Street through the historic downtown and concludes at Park Avenue.
Tickets: FREE
Click here for more info.
Titusville Christmas Parade
What: Titusville celebrates over six decades of holiday magic at the cherished Christmas Parade, where twinkling lights, festive floats, and the spirit of the season come alive in a joyful procession that has graced its streets since 1962.
When: Dec. 9, 2023, at 6 p.m.
Where: 150 Terrier Trail S, Titusville, FL, 32780
Tickets: FREE
Click here for more info.